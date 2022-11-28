Zee News & Zee 24 Kalak jointly hosts Zee Manch Gujarat Conclave

Raghav Chadha, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and one of the key leaders from the AAP political party rallying in Gujarat took the stage to share his views on the matters pressing the state. He said, “All these years BJP has had a clean-sweep election, however with the entry of AAP we have given people a new face who is leading from the front and tackling issues that have plagued the state,” He also shared his observation on how the Congress party is out of the political race due to their focus being on states other than Gujarat. While he was apprehensive on sharing the number of seats AAP would win, he said that the vote share has definitely shaken the existing vote-banks.