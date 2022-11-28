Zee News & Zee 24 Kalak jointly hosts Zee Manch Gujarat Conclave

Zee Manch Gujarat Conclave witnessed the participation of BJP, Congress and AAP leaders.
Zee News and Zee 24 Kalak, two of the most trusted news channels of the state and nation, successfully hosted Zee Manch Gujarat Conclave, thus providing a platform for political leaders from the ruling BJP, Congress opposition party and AAP to present their views and campaign for the upcoming elections.
Speaking on behalf of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Anurag Thakur, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, took the stage to defend the current government and shared his opinion on how there has been no case of corruption in the last eight years. “This year’s election will be proof that the public wants a Modi-led government.” Sudhanshu Trivedi, Member of Rajya Sabha and a leader of the BJP further questioned if any changes have taken place since the last election stating Is Hindutva necessary or an electoral compulsion? The question here is not a fight between temples versus mosques, the tensions arise due to the rigidity of the thinking. They need to accept secularism.”
Echoing similar thoughts, Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development of India, added that Gujratis don’t want to beg, rather they are demanding opportunities. “People who are arrogant about winning should be the ones to fear. AAP government doesn’t follow through its words. For example, they came to power in Punjab, only to wash their hands of the responsibility from the pollution issues.”
Harsh Sanghvi, Home Minister of Gujarat also further highlighted that BJP looks forward to proceeding further to serve Gujarat. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Govt. of India. Leader of House in Rajya Sabha, further emphasized on the Ease of living, ease of living, the issues related to corruption etc.
Raghav Chadha, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and one of the key leaders from the AAP political party rallying in Gujarat took the stage to share his views on the matters pressing the state. He said, “All these years BJP has had a clean-sweep election, however with the entry of AAP we have given people a new face who is leading from the front and tackling issues that have plagued the state,” He also shared his observation on how the Congress party is out of the political race due to their focus being on states other than Gujarat. While he was apprehensive on sharing the number of seats AAP would win, he said that the vote share has definitely shaken the existing vote-banks.
Dr. Raghu Sharma, AICC General Secretary for Gujarat, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, a key leader who has been at the forefront of Gujarat’s election campaign, shared his views on the stage addressing allegations and people’s concerns. He said, “There is a lot of difference between perception and reality. Our nation is at the cusp of a lot of politics based on hate, the economic situation is also dire. In such circumstances the Congress party has taken the lead to bring people together and unite the nation,” He addressed the issue of drug peddling, and the use of Gujarat ports for the same. He drew the gathering’s focus on the failures of the current government and why there was a need to bring a change in the current ruling power.
Bharat Solanki said that around 30% of the population hasn’t been voting till date and the Congress looks forward to votes from this specific section of the population as well. This will help congress to win Gujarat Election.
The upcoming election which is being considered a litmus test for the states as well as the center has had all the leaders clamoring for their share of voice and votes. The issues that have stuck out like a sore thumb for the political leaders. Some of the leading political leaders attended the conclave to put forth opinions on progress and development of the state.
