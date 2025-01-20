Zee Real Heroes Awards 2025 honours innovators, artists, and more

Zee Real Heroes Awards returned for its third edition, recognising individuals for their contributions in innovation, arts, sports, and business. The event highlighted those who have made a significant impact in their respective fields.

The ceremony was attended by Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister of Maharashtra, and Nitin Gadkari, union minister for Road Transport and Highways. The event also saw participation from figures in politics, business, sports, and entertainment.

The Zee Real Heroes Awards honored individuals across multiple categories: Kartik Aaryan as best actor, Pankaj Tripathi as mega performer of the year, Ajay Devgn as impact personality of the year, Anupam Kher for outstanding contribution to cinema, Kumar Sanu with the lifetime achievement award, Dr. Tanaya Narendra (Cuterus) as health influencer of the year, Dr. Sankalp Jain as wellness influencer of the year, Rahul Bothra as business icon of the Year, Hitesh Chinmanlal Doshi as entrepreneur of the year and Navdeep Singh as champion of the year.

The evening included discussions on topics such as the role of AI, challenges in Maharashtra's development, stories of resilience and success, and the media's role in shaping changemakers, with insights from industry leaders and experts.

Rahul Sinha, managing editor of Zee News, highlighted, "Zee Real Heroes Awards stands as a testament to the incredible achievements of individuals who embody resilience and determination. Their stories inspire us all, and through this platform, we celebrate not just their success but the profound impact they have on society."

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation (ZMCL), added, ‘’At Zee Media Corporation, we are proud to provide a platform that not only recognises their achievements but also amplifies their inspiring journeys to millions across the nation. These stories of courage and determination embody the essence of a progressive India, and through this event, we reaffirm our commitment to championing those who inspire a better tomorrow. Zee Real Heroes is not just an awards ceremony—it is a movement to acknowledge and celebrate the relentless pursuit of greatness that shapes our society."

