Zee Rishtey Awards 2025 secured 11 sponsors

The much-anticipated Zee Rishtey Awards 2025 captivated the audiences with a grand celebration of cherished relationships.Zee TV has secured a roster of 11 premium sponsors for the 2025 edition. The awards night was co-presented by KRBL India and co-powered by top-tier brands such as MAAZA (Coca-Cola), Colgate, and Garnier, with Birla Opus Paints, Capital Foods, Sugar Free Green, Patanjali, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Nirma and Appy Fizz rounding out the list of esteemed partners.
The success of securing these sponsorships highlights Zee TV’s ability to forge strong, mutually beneficial relationships with leading brands. These strategic partnerships showcase the power of customized brand solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of each sponsor while ensuring maximum audience engagement. The unparalleled reach and impact of the Zee Rishtey Awards platform further strengthen Zee TV’s position as a prime choice for advertisers looking to connect with a broad, diverse audience.
Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Digital and Broadcast Zee Entertainment expressed his excitement, “Zee TV's fiction shows are not just watched but deeply felt and lived by millions. Every year, the Zee Rishtey Awards celebrate this profound emotional bond between Zee TV and its viewers, and this year’s grand spectacle will feature iconic tributes, heartfelt moments, and larger-than-life performances to honour the impact of our shows in shaping emotions, culture, and family ties. Over the years, this event has provided a powerful platform for advertisers to engage millions of viewers through innovative brand integrations. Our partners trust this event to launch and showcase their new products and this year is no different. I warmly welcome all our sponsors and thank them for making Zee Rishtey Awards their top choice for unmatched visibility and engagement."
Mangesh Kulkarni, chief channel officer, Zee TV, commented, “At Zee TV, we remain committed to creating meaningful partnerships that drive value for our sponsors while delivering an exceptional viewing experience for our Zee Kutumb. Zee Rishtey Awards 2025 has evolved into one of the most sought-after platforms for brand visibility and audience engagement. This year’s impressive line-up of sponsors is a reflection of the trust and confidence that leading brands place in us."
Kunal Sharma (head of marketing & business head – modern trade & e-commerce), KRBL said, “It was a delight to collaborate with Zee Rishtey Awards, a platform that brings together some of the most beloved faces and heartfelt relationships in Indian entertainment. It was the perfect stage for us to take our 'Khulla to Packaged' business objective forward and reinforce the India Gate promise – Only Top Class, No Khulla Class. We also marked a special moment with the sneak-peak of India Gate Uplife on this platform, which stands for modern, mindful living rooted in quality and trust.It’s always special when two legacies come together to celebrate excellence. Presenting the award for Naya Sadasya (Best Newcomer) Award at ZRA was a natural fit for us, an honour that reflects fresh talent, promise, and new beginnings. We look forward to more such meaningful associations that help us stay connected with our consumers in relevant, culturally rich ways. We look forward to continuing to champion quality, whether it's in food or in the stories we share.”
Ali Zaidi, CSO- Hindi GEC & HINDI FTA Cluster/ Branch Head-North said, “We are excited to continue our journey with Zee Rishtey Awards, as it continues to be an essential platform for connecting with audiences and partners alike. This partnership reinforces our commitment to creating meaningful relationships and driving impactful outcomes for our brand.”
Roshan Kotian- national head sales Hindi GEC said, “At ZEE TV, we are unwavering in our commitment to providing comprehensive, 360-degree solutions to our clients. In these challenging times, our focus has remained on a customer-first approach, backed by a dedicated team committed to delivering ROI-driven solutions. We are fully invested in helping our esteemed partners thrive and achieve their business objectives. Just as Danube Properties, a leading property developer in UAE chose Zee Rishtey Awards as a platform to launch in India last year, this year KRBL is leveraging the event as the perfect stage to introduce their new UPLIFE cooking oil. We are proud to offer them a prominent platform to showcase this innovative product. Zee Rishtey Awards has consistently been a top choice for our business partners, delivering unparalleled visibility and engagement opportunities”.
