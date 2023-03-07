Zee Salaam’s Aaj Rang Hai to enthrall the nation with standout performances of Indian Poetesses

Emphasizing on the relevance of Aaj Rang hai, Zee Salaam Editor, Tarique Faridy said, “Mushaira has been an integral part of the Indian culture, particularly among the Hyderabadi and Lucknowi Muslims, and is regarded as one of the most impactful forms for free self-expression. We, at Zee Salaam, will continue to deliver soft entertainment, musical & developmental communication. The special show ‘Aaj Rang Hai’ is not only a strategic revenue-generating move, but also aims at refreshing the melodious memories of poetry lovers / citizens, to connect with the ancient culture.”