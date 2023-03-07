Zee Salaam’s Aaj Rang Hai to enthrall the nation with standout performances of Indian Poetesses

The mushaira-styled show will go on air at 4pm and 8pm.
Zee Salaam invites all poetry admirers to tune in to its power-packed show ‘Aaj Rang Hai’, on 7th March 2023, at 4 pm and 8 pm. The in-house mushaira-styled event themed around Holi and International Women’s Day, will witness the outstanding performance by the prominent poetesses of Bharat.
‘Aaj Rang Hai’ will witness the beautiful recitation by eminent poetess of India - Anamika Jain Amber, Mumtaz Naseem, Chandni Pandey, Khushbu Sharma and Shabeena Adeeb. The Ghazal and Nazm, will be primarily focusing on the festival of colours and the importance of valuing the role of women in society, recited in two languages – Urdu and Hindi.
Emphasizing on the relevance of Aaj Rang hai, Zee Salaam Editor, Tarique Faridy said, “Mushaira has been an integral part of the Indian culture, particularly among the Hyderabadi and Lucknowi Muslims, and is regarded as one of the most impactful forms for free self-expression. We, at Zee Salaam, will continue to deliver soft entertainment, musical & developmental communication. The special show ‘Aaj Rang Hai’ is not only a strategic revenue-generating move, but also aims at refreshing the melodious memories of poetry lovers / citizens, to connect with the ancient culture.”
Zee Salaam’s Aaj Rang Hai is co-powered by Hamdard Wellness and LIC. The channel is available on Dish TV, TATA Play, Airtel Digital TV, DEN, Hathway, Fastway etc.
