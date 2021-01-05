Zee Sarthak tunes in 2021 by launching Sa Re Ga Ma Pa - Swarara Mahamancha

With the onset of the New Year, Zee Sarthak, the leading general entertainment channel of Odisha is set to present diverse musical talent from across the State with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Swarara Mahamancha, this time in a brand-new avatar, bringing forth Odisha’s rich multi-cultural, multi-demographic milieu all at one stage where music only, defines the best! - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Swarara Mahamancha 2021, The musical show, tunes with Zee Sarthak’s vision ‘Nua Rupare Nuabarsha Manoranjan Bhara Sara Barsha’ with year filled with entertaining content. Zee Sarthak aims to re-ignite the family bonding during the weekends through pure musical bliss that will help in bonding, relaxation, and delight while the world is still recovering from the pandemic. After successfully hosting the Digital Auditions where over 3500 participants from across the state showcased their talent, Zee Sarthak, today, unveiled details of the most loved vocal talent hunt platforms on the Odia small screen. The show is set to woo music lovers 9th January 2021 onwards at 9 pm on Saturday-Sunday and will feature Odia entertainment industry’s best and most accomplished names in the field of music, Goodly Ratha, Aseema Panda, Deepti Rekha, Krishna Beura helming the mantle as judges of the show, and anchored by very popular Sulagna Routray. The grand launch of the avant-garde show, premiered on 3rd January 2021 from the serene golden beach of Puri, mesmerising the audience with an enchanting sand art show by the renowned artist Sudam Pradhan and left a trail of nostalgia through special performances by respected judges and contestants.