Zee Sarthak’s innovative campaign wins hearts of consumers

Channel offers a wide range of new and evergreen shows to the audience to choose from, through a digital voting campaign.
Desperate times call for innovative measures, and being one of Odisha’s premiere Odia entertainment channel, Zee Sarthak is right at the forefront. Keeping the current COVID-19 situation in mind, Zee Sarthak has made sure it takes care of their consumers entertainment needs. The channel had initiated a digital voting campaign wherein the audience were given a wide range of old and new shows to choose from which they would like to watch on the channel. This gave birth to a combination of shows chosen by the consumers for their own viewing pleasure. These include some classic shows like ‘Manini, ‘Pari’ and special shows like ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs’. That’s not all! The channel also launched two non-fiction shows shot by the artists themselves from the comfort of their home; a first of its kind in the entire Odisha market. Effective planning and innovative execution have led the channel to maintain its leadership in the Odisha market amidst the lockdown.
Talking about this initiative, Samrat Ghosh, Cluster Head - East, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “The priority for the channel has always been to entertain the viewers and create memorable touchpoints, which is why having a consumer-centric approach is of utmost importance, along with regularly taking feedback and suggestions from the consumers.”
“Adapting to the to the new circumstances, Zee Sarthak hopes that the bond with the audience only deepens in the face of this crisis. Zee Sarthak will continue to connect with the audience over the channel and all social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Tiktok”, added Arghya Roy Chowdhury, Deputy Business Head, Zee Sarthak.
The programming line-up has been revised keeping the emotions of the audience in mind. These include classic shows which had touched the heart of the consumers like ‘Manini’, ‘Pari’, ‘Sindura Bindu’ and ‘To Aganar Tulashi Mu’. Sunday evenings have been redefined with special programs and blockbuster movies. The little ones can also treat themselves to special shows such as ‘Sata Bhai Nka Suna Naki’ and ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs’, which encourage creativity and talent.
Shows have also been improvised given the current scenario of social distancing. The popular non-fiction talent hunt show ‘Rajo Queen’ is conducting virtual auditions in line with the new norms that pervade our society currently. The show has served as a launchpad for many participants who have now become renowned actors working in the Odia film and television industries. This initiative which is been carried out across the channel and all digital mediums of Zee Sarthak has received excellent reviews.
The entertainment doesn’t stop there! Zee Sarthak realized that ‘entertainment from home’ can also work wonders. As all the shootings are at a standstill due to the coronavirus lockdown, and old episodes of regular shows were giving depleting viewership, ‘Original Content’ became the need of the hour. While most of the channels had only managed to reintroduce old and recent hit shows on the channel, there was an obvious strong demand to watch ‘Original’ shows. Zee Sarthak has cracked an excellent and unique concept and was the first to air a new show amidst COVID-19, called ‘Lockdown Challenge’. This is a celebrity reality show mirroring the life during lockdown, where the daily household chores have been given a twist. The host presents new challenges to the celebrity contestants, and they will be asked to complete them as per the given time. Rounds on cooking, exercising, cleaning, makeup, and many other activities provide an instant connect with the audience.
The other show, ‘Kichi Gapa Kichi Gita’ presents the musical story of 12 renowned artists of Odisha; Singers, Music Directors, Composers, and Actors, who will share their memories on specific songs that they have sung, directed or have acted in. The show offers a wide range of songs, from classical to modern, along with some never-seen-before moments, which will recreate the magic of music made by the artists from Odisha. These non-fiction shows are low cost and have been shot with phone cameras by the artists themselves from their homes. This is a big chance for Zee Sarthak to scale above in terms of competitive viewership and offer something new and original to the advertisers.
