Zee Sarthak’s innovative campaign wins hearts of consumers

The entertainment doesn’t stop there! Zee Sarthak realized that ‘entertainment from home’ can also work wonders. As all the shootings are at a standstill due to the coronavirus lockdown, and old episodes of regular shows were giving depleting viewership, ‘Original Content’ became the need of the hour. While most of the channels had only managed to reintroduce old and recent hit shows on the channel, there was an obvious strong demand to watch ‘Original’ shows. Zee Sarthak has cracked an excellent and unique concept and was the first to air a new show amidst COVID-19, called ‘Lockdown Challenge’. This is a celebrity reality show mirroring the life during lockdown, where the daily household chores have been given a twist. The host presents new challenges to the celebrity contestants, and they will be asked to complete them as per the given time. Rounds on cooking, exercising, cleaning, makeup, and many other activities provide an instant connect with the audience.