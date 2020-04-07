ZEE says #HumAndarCoronaBahar with a unique take on social distancing

India as a country has taken many steps to ensure the containment of coronavirus spread. Social distancing and staying at home have become the need of the hour. To encourage more and more viewers to stay at home and keep the Coronavirus out, ZEE came together with LOWE Lintas in an extraordinary partnership to create the first ever completely #FilmedFromHome #HumAndarCoronaBahar Initiative.
The entire campaign was developed and completely made by people working from home. Given the constraints of filming at home, the PSA uses a unique footwear device showcasing a ubiquitous conversation that is happening today in every Indian household and why it is extremely important to not step out of one’s home in these times.
With all the film & content production being suspended and everyone adopting to the new norm of ‘working from home’, the film was shot on a DSLR inside a house and all the post-production work of editing, grading, music and voices were all done by different artists from their respective homes – without the need to step out – truly demonstrating that desperate times calls for extraordinary measures.
Prathyusha Agarwal, chief consumer officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) said, “As country’s leading media network that reaches 588 million individuals every week across the length and breadth of Bharat in the boli they understand, we stay committed to the cause of fighting the spread of the virus and supporting our authorities’ efforts. After urging for a behavioral change to wash hands for 30 seconds through our #BreakTheCoronaOutbreak initiative and uniting the country to pause and applaud the essential services’ workers during the Janta Curfew, we are now deploying the strength of our network to encourage every viewer to not venture out and stay at home with their families through #HumAndarCoronaBahar Initiative”
Talking about the communication, Sagar Kapoor, CCO, Lowe Lintas said “It is an extremely critical time for the entire nation in its fight against the spread of the virus. To establish the need of staying at home impactfully, the film uses the very device of footwear, that stands for heading outdoors. Hence we portrayed a conversation between a family where each person is represented by his/her footwear. Keeping the stay at home idea at the center, the film has completely been shot and executed from home. “
The campaign is live across all channels of ZEE from 6th April , 2020 across regions and is also being pushed aggressively on social media platforms with some clever video edits of show and movie footage showing characters who are about to step out retracing their steps back inside.
#HumAndarCoronaBahar #FilmFromHome #WeStayInCoronaStaysOut #IndiaFightsCorona
