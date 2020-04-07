ZEE says #HumAndarCoronaBahar with a unique take on social distancing

Prathyusha Agarwal, chief consumer officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) said, “As country’s leading media network that reaches 588 million individuals every week across the length and breadth of Bharat in the boli they understand, we stay committed to the cause of fighting the spread of the virus and supporting our authorities’ efforts. After urging for a behavioral change to wash hands for 30 seconds through our #BreakTheCoronaOutbreak initiative and uniting the country to pause and applaud the essential services’ workers during the Janta Curfew, we are now deploying the strength of our network to encourage every viewer to not venture out and stay at home with their families through #HumAndarCoronaBahar Initiative”