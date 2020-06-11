ZEE successfully unlocks the biggest content innovation during lockdown with SaReGaMaPa - Ek Desh Ek Raag

At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on our collective human experience, music has the power to unite, heal and uplift the mood of the nation. Ever since its inception 25 years ago, India’s longest-running non-fiction franchise – SaReGaMaPa has consistently leveraged the power of music in uplifting the common man – giving him the country’s most definitive platform to showcase his singing talent. It was only befitting, then, that with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa crossing its 25-year milestone in 2020, ZEE leveraged its network strength by way of a truly unique initiative aimed at helping humanity rise above the gloom through the power of music. This industry-first phenomenon ‘Ek Desh Ek Raag’ started on 23rd May with a 25-hour Music Marathon on digital with back-to-back, round-the-clock performances by popular singers across 10 ZEE Facebook pages that captured the vibrancy of the sur, taal and spirit of every Indian sub-culture. The 25-year milestone culminated in a grand televised, shot-from-home fund-raising concert on 24th May across 23 channels of ZEE & Zee Media with performances by the most iconic faces of the show. The LIVE-athon on digital and the concert on TV combined saw 45+ Hours of fresh unique content shot from home, including 600+ performances by 200+ singers in 10 different languages. The invincible power of music has touched multiple hearts with ‘Ek Desh, Ek Raag’, receiving an overwhelming global response, garnering a cumulative reach of 63.1 million viewers across TV in India, and 165 million cumulative reach worldwide for its 10 day campaign on social media platforms.