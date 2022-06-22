Zee TV to celebrate the dancing talents of India's mothers with the third season of DID Super Moms

Across India, we’re beginning to see more and more mothers enjoying the support of their family and friends to follow their passions. This encouragement from their near and dear ones goes a long way in making them evolve from just moms to 'Super Moms'. To celebrate these women and their supportive families who egg them on to reach out for their aspirations, the channel is coming back with DID Super Moms once again after 7 years. Guiding these talented women through their journey and helping them achieve their dreams will be the OG judge of Dance India Dance, Remo D'Souza, who is all set to judge DID Super Moms for the very first time. Joining him will be the beautiful and multi-talented actress Urmila Matondkar, who will be seen returning to Hindi GEC reality shows after 15 years. The gorgeous Bhagyashree Dassani will also make her debut as a reality show judge, while everyone’s favourite entertainer, Jay Bhanushali, returns to host yet another interesting season of DID Super Moms.