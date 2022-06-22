Zee TV to celebrate the dancing talents of India's mothers with the third season of DID Super Moms

Bollywood stars Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree Dassani join ace choreographer Remo D'Souza as judges this season.
Over the last three decades, Zee TV has been a pioneer in shaping the contours of reality television in India, introducing audiences to homegrown non-fiction formats like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance India Dance and India’s Best Dramebaaz. These properties have not only emerged as immensely popular talent-based reality TV franchises but have become an integral part of India's rich culture. In fact, launched earlier this year, season 5 of DID L’il Masters has been consistently topping viewership charts, standing testament to the channel's finger on the pulse of the audience when it comes to talent-based reality formats. Having received an overwhelming response to the previous two seasons that introduced audiences to some truly exceptional dancing mothers, Zee TV is now all set to return with the 3rd edition of its popular non-fiction property – DID Super Moms, which will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm from 2nd July onwards.
Across India, we’re beginning to see more and more mothers enjoying the support of their family and friends to follow their passions. This encouragement from their near and dear ones goes a long way in making them evolve from just moms to 'Super Moms'. To celebrate these women and their supportive families who egg them on to reach out for their aspirations, the channel is coming back with DID Super Moms once again after 7 years. Guiding these talented women through their journey and helping them achieve their dreams will be the OG judge of Dance India Dance, Remo D'Souza, who is all set to judge DID Super Moms for the very first time. Joining him will be the beautiful and multi-talented actress Urmila Matondkar, who will be seen returning to Hindi GEC reality shows after 15 years. The gorgeous Bhagyashree Dassani will also make her debut as a reality show judge, while everyone’s favourite entertainer, Jay Bhanushali, returns to host yet another interesting season of DID Super Moms.
Zee TV business head Aparna Bhosle said, “DID Super Moms is one of the most differentiated shows in the non-fiction ecosystem. It provides a great platform for women across India to reconnect with their dancing talent after marriage and kids. We are here to reignite that spark and help them resume their journeys towards their dreams and aspirations. It is heartening to see more and more families encouraging their women to follow their passions. This is the India we wish to celebrate on DID Super Moms and we're excited to have an all-new panel of judges with Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree Dassani joining Remo D'Souza this season."
While viewers are in for a treat with some truly exceptional acts coming up, the unique dancing styles, sheer versatility and unadulterated passion of a few of the super moms has already caught the judge’s attention and helped them reach the television audition round. Be it Jina Saikia who took the judges’ breath away with her scintillating dance moves to Tanha Tanha Yahan Pe Jeena, or 76-year-old Laxmi Bhaskar who proved that age is just a number with her performance to Zingaat, the judges were blown away by the magnificent performances of all the contestants. Everyone's heart also went out to Lucknow’s Riddhi Tiwari, who excels in freestyle dance and won the judge’s heart with her performance to Sawan Me Lag Gayi Aag and the unmissable contestant from Delhi, Smriti, whose passion for dance has brought her to the stage of DID in between her pregnancy.
Thrilled to make her comeback on Hindi GEC reality shows, Urmila Matondkar also mentioned, "I believe Zee TV has undoubtedly been a pioneer in presenting the right platform for budding talent. I have always loved dance but being able to help people pursue their passion through this show is something that really excited me. I am really looking forward to discovering the amazing talent we have as well as mentoring and motivating them to achieve their dreams in my own way. I am really excited to see what these super moms have in store for us, and I am sure this will truly be a memorable and heartening experience for all of us.”
Ecstatic about judging the show for the first time, choreographer and judge Remo D’souza shared, "I believe Dance India Dance as a platform has moved beyond the realms of being just a dance reality show; it's about etching the future of dance in our country. After judging DID and DID L’il Masters, I am super excited to join the judges’ panel for DID Super Moms. I always look forward to meeting people who utilize second chances in their lives to fulfill their passion and I am happy to know that these women, with the support of their families, are all set to follow their dreams. I will try my best to mentor and help them as much as I can.”
Excited to mark her debut as a judge, Bhagyashree Dassani shared, "As an actor, I have always loved performing and owning the stage. But for the first time, I will be on the other side, observing and mentoring these super moms as they bring alive their dreams on stage. My family has always been supportive of my passion and dreams, and it will be wonderful watching these enthusiastic women come here to learn and grow with the support of their near and dear ones."
