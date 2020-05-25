Zee TV’s New Instagram filter to let viewers sing and join in the 25 Years Celebration of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Ek Desh Ek Raag, a fund-raising concert to help humanity cope better with the testing times through the power of music.
As India’s longest running singing reality franchise, Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has, over the years, leveraged the power of music to help the common man of India rise above his circumstances and go after his dreams, giving him the country’s most definitive platform to showcase his singing talent. It is only befitting, then, that with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa crossing its 25-year milestone in 2020, Zee TV is coming up with an industry-first initiative, Ek Desh Ek Raag, a fund-raising concert to help humanity cope better with the testing times through the power of music. ‘Ek Desh Ek Raag’ will start on 23rd May with a 25-hour Music Marathon on digital. The 25 Year milestone will culminate in a grand concert on 24th May, 7 PM onwards in 10 languages across 19 ZEE channels with the most iconic faces of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa singing from the confines of their homes. With a view to engage better with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s loyal audiences and include them in the grand silver jubilee celebration, Zee TV has launched the exciting ‘Sing a song on Instagram’ filter - a delightful interactive digital initiative on the eve of ‘Ek Desh, Ek Raag’.
In the current scenario of lockdown, with people spending increased amounts of time on social media and creatively using filters for sharing fun posts and stories on Instagram, Zee TV’s ‘Sing a song on Instagram’ filter lets them celebrate their love for singing. For the uninitiated, this one-of-a-kind filter is easy to use. When a user opens up the filter, coins of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa begin to revolve and as the rotation ends on any of the 5 surs – Sa, Re, Ga, Ma and Pa, the user is to sing and record a song that begins with that letter and share it on their social media platforms tagging @ZeeTV and using the hashtag #SingWithSRGMP. The best videos posted with the hashtag #SingWithSRGMP and tagging @zeetv will also be reposted on the channel’s official Instagram page.
Zee TV actors Kanika Mann aka Guddan from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Pratibha Ranta aka Chahat from Qurbaan Hua and Karan Jotwani aka Neel from Qurbaan Hua have already tried their hand at this innovative #SingwithSRGMP filter and cannot stop raving about it. In fact, they have further challenged all their fans and followers on Instagram to try it out as well. Popular faces from Zee Punjabi like Jashn Kohli, Rohit Handa, Sukh Trehan, Navi Arora, Har Simran Oberoi & Kanwalpreet Singh and family are loving it too.
Catch Guddan be a complete sport and sing:
So, having tried this exciting new filter, stay logged in to Ek Desh Ek Raag that commences at 9 AM on 23rd May with a 25-hour Music Marathon on Facebook with over 350 performances by popular singers across 11 ZEE Social Pages that capture the vibrancy of the sur, taal and spirit of every Indian sub-culture. Viewers will have the opportunity to do their bit for the underprivileged by contributing to GIVEINDIA through an active ‘Donate’ Link during the LIVE-athon. The 25 Year milestone will then culminate into a grand concert on 24th May, 7 PM onwards in 10 national languages across 19 ZEE channels with the most iconic faces of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa - Udit Narayan, Shaan, Richa Sharma, Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali, Sourav Ganguly, Kamal Khan, Vijay Prakash and Debojit Saha, amongst many others singing from the confines of their homes.
So, stay logged into the official Facebook pages of ZEE’s general entertainment channels for the 25 Hour special LIVE-athon 9 AM onwards on 23rd May and the musical concert ‘Ek Desh, Ek Raag’ 7 PM onwards on 24th May across 19 ZEE channels including Zee TV, Zee Keralam, Zee Punjabi, Zee Marathi, Zee Yuva, Zee Bangla, Zee Sarthak, Ganga, Zee Tamil, Zee Telugu and Zee Kannada.
(We got this information from a press release.)