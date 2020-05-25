Zee TV’s New Instagram filter to let viewers sing and join in the 25 Years Celebration of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

As India’s longest running singing reality franchise, Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has, over the years, leveraged the power of music to help the common man of India rise above his circumstances and go after his dreams, giving him the country’s most definitive platform to showcase his singing talent. It is only befitting, then, that with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa crossing its 25-year milestone in 2020, Zee TV is coming up with an industry-first initiative, Ek Desh Ek Raag, a fund-raising concert to help humanity cope better with the testing times through the power of music. ‘Ek Desh Ek Raag’ will start on 23rd May with a 25-hour Music Marathon on digital. The 25 Year milestone will culminate in a grand concert on 24th May, 7 PM onwards in 10 languages across 19 ZEE channels with the most iconic faces of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa singing from the confines of their homes. With a view to engage better with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s loyal audiences and include them in the grand silver jubilee celebration, Zee TV has launched the exciting ‘Sing a song on Instagram’ filter - a delightful interactive digital initiative on the eve of ‘Ek Desh, Ek Raag’.