Zee Vajwa touches hearts with Damdaar Shivgarjana contest this Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Commenting on the success of the contest, Pankaj Balhara, Dy. Business Head, Music Cluster, ZEEL, said, “Consumer centricity is at the core of everything we do at Zee. Keeping up with the channel’s promise of amplifying every moment for the viewer, the contest was designed to elevate the sense of pride that every Maharashtrian feels when they hear of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Giving a platform to our viewers to showcase that pride is what has worked for the success of this campaign. This is just the beginning of many such consumer-focused endeavours.”