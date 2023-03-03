Zee Zest and NEXA Journeys Present Konkan Diaries

Driven by adventure Addinath himself partakes in unique experiences and challenges - from Alphonso Mango picking near Ratnagiri to performing in a traditional folk theatre with local artists and from trying his hand at catching and auctioning fresh catch with the Kolis of Harnai village to Beach glamping near Alibaug. Addinath will be seen living and experiencing the cultural vibrancy and architectural wonders of Konkan. The exploratory spirit of the host will also be seen as he tries his hand at puppeteering, boat-making and indulging in pakoras made from edible mangrove leaves. In the show Konkan Diaries, Addinath will give viewers an up-close and personal glimpse of the bountiful offerings and adventures of the unexplored Konkan region.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Amit Shah, Chief Cluster Officer - West, North & Premium Channels, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “In our quest to enhance the viewer experience and in line with our promise to UNLIMIT, we are delighted to travel through the picturesque Konkan region and partner with Addinath to bring the unique culture and traditions of this region to our audiences. Our association with NEXA is fortified with each show through our synergies and content philosophy, and we are pleased to have them on board for this journey. We hope the myriad experiences in Konkan Diaries will enable our viewers to create a bucket list and have a great understanding of some often visited, yet unknown facts about the region. We are confident that watching this show will truly be a soulful experience for our audiences”.