Zee Zest and NEXA Journeys Present Konkan Diaries

A journey of exploration, adventure and discovery.
Travelling is as much about savoring the journey as it is about experiencing the destination. This new show will take viewers on a sojourn of discovery of our culture, customs and bygone tales that will all be relieved via thrilling experiences on NEXA Journeys presents Konkan Diaries. The ten-episode show will acquaint us with the Maharashtrian belt of Konkan region and will premiere on 5th March, Sunday on Zee Zest and Zee Zest HD at 8pm and repeat telecast at 9pm every Thursday.
Konkan Diaries on Zee Zest and Zee Zest HD will be hosted by Addinath M. Kothare, a National Award-winning director, actor and producer, a popular face of Marathi cinema and famous for his performance in the Bollywood Blockbuster 83. Addinath’s infectious energy and spirited persona makes him an ideal host to take us on an adventurous, entertaining and thrilling journey across Konkan.
Driven by adventure Addinath himself partakes in unique experiences and challenges - from Alphonso Mango picking near Ratnagiri to performing in a traditional folk theatre with local artists and from trying his hand at catching and auctioning fresh catch with the Kolis of Harnai village to Beach glamping near Alibaug. Addinath will be seen living and experiencing the cultural vibrancy and architectural wonders of Konkan. The exploratory spirit of the host will also be seen as he tries his hand at puppeteering, boat-making and indulging in pakoras made from edible mangrove leaves. In the show Konkan Diaries, Addinath will give viewers an up-close and personal glimpse of the bountiful offerings and adventures of the unexplored Konkan region.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. Amit Shah, Chief Cluster Officer - West, North & Premium Channels, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “In our quest to enhance the viewer experience and in line with our promise to UNLIMIT, we are delighted to travel through the picturesque Konkan region and partner with Addinath to bring the unique culture and traditions of this region to our audiences. Our association with NEXA is fortified with each show through our synergies and content philosophy, and we are pleased to have them on board for this journey. We hope the myriad experiences in Konkan Diaries will enable our viewers to create a bucket list and have a great understanding of some often visited, yet unknown facts about the region. We are confident that watching this show will truly be a soulful experience for our audiences”.
Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer (Marketing and Sales) – Maruti Suzuki India aid, "Creating new and unique initiatives to bond with our customers has always been a priority at NEXA. And NEXA Journeys has played a significant role in achieving this objective through exclusive collaborations. Over the years, NEXA Journeys has been curating innovative experiences that are befitting of the choices of our discerning customers. We are excited about the upcoming Konkan Diaries series, which resonates with our commitment of introducing unique experiences for our customers. Through these one-of-a-kind NEXA Journeys, we enable our customers to discover unexplored facets of India and create a lifetime of memories. We aim to continue building on our strong partnership with Zee Zest and collaboratively work on developing captivating content for viewers."
Speaking about the show, Speaking about the show, Mr. Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Advertising Revenue , ZEE Entertainment Enterprises said, “We are glad to further strengthen our partnership with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. via this exciting new show Konkan Diaries. Through our association, we have been weaving in NEXA’s objectives seamlessly into our programming and enabling our partners to narrate their story distinctively, through the shows.”
So, get ready for an immersive experience into the indigenous life and spirit of the Konkan belt of India on Zee Zest and NEXA Journeys Present Konkan Diaries co-powered by Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, on Zee Zest, Zee Zest HD every Sunday at 8pm.
Watch NEXA Journeys presents Konkan Diaries also on Zee Marathi.
(We got this information in a press release).