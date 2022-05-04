Zee Zest announces a new show - Taste Ki Gully

Tune in to Taste Ki Gully on Zee Zest every Monday and Tuesday at 2.30 pm from 9th May 2022 onwards.
If you are a hardcore street food lover, you surely can't miss this unbelievably chatpata, zaikedar, and WOW food adventure with Zee Zest’s new food show - Taste Ki Gully that’s all set to feature some of the country’s most popular lip-smacking street food, with a twist. Unlike any other, Taste Ki Gully brings a unique perspective on street food that’s drizzled with and dipped into the world of flavours, as this flavourful rollercoaster boasts its own swag. From tandoori momos to pani puris to fire paan, every dish promises to be zara sa hatke from the jhatpat, jhakaas & atrangi street food world and has been levelled up with tempting visuals and delicious taste, sure to get you drooling for more!
Whether you like it meetha or khatta, or are always seen asking the pani puri wala for “aur theeka bhaiyya”, street food in India offers it all. And bringing together this very essence is Taste Ki Gully, with Chef Smit Sagar as host on this one-stop thela-shop, where incredible innovations in the street food space across India will be showcased. Each episode of this series is bound to create an entertaining and mouth-watering experience with its authentic taste, rustic yet quirky, light-hearted mood, and an innovative, fresh take on recipes from various cities of India.
Elated with the launch, Amit Nair, business head, Zee Zest says “Indian street food is as diverse and colorful as our culture and rituals. Known worldwide for its taste, diversity and easy accessibility, it is a great equalizer as it observes people from all classes and economic backgrounds line up waiting for their food. With every bite being so unique and nostalgic, be it at weddings, festivals, parties or events, street food today has defined a place for itself. And so, as Zee Zest always looks to UNLIMIT experiences, we’re pleased to bring the unlimited flavors of the Great Indian Street Food, with the launch of Taste Ki Gully.”
The show begins with the host, Chef Smit Sagar as he takes the viewers on a masaledaar and swad bhari khoj of unique, innovative & popular delectable recipes for unique desserts, snacks, chaats, refreshing drinks, and much more. So while our enthusiastic chef will be seen enjoying the process of cooking, this food journey also welcomes viewers to cook along and try their hand at these flavorful recipes from the comfort of their homes.
A food enthusiast and an aspiring culinary artist, Chef Smit Sagar will be seen bringing to the show his bright and cheerful personality as he keeps the conversation fun, entertaining and street style. Born & raised in Dubai and now settled in Rajkot, Gujarat, he’s a trained professional from ICCA Dubai, where he evolved from casual dishes to exotic cuisine, as did his appreciation, from kitchen experiments and training to him thinking out of the box. Through his food journey, he has had the privilege to be a contestant and a Judge on Gujarat’s First Food Reality Show “The Great Gujarat Cooking Competition” and has also had the pleasure to host an OTT show “The Hidden Taste of Gujarat”. A true professional with a fun persona indeed, Chef Smit Sagar is all set to spin his charm as together one explores the best of Indian street food, at this one-stop thela shop – Taste Ki Gully.
So get ready to discover the WOW! factor with the mouth-watering flavors of the gully with Zee Zest. Tune in to Taste ki Gully from 9th May at 2.30 pm every Monday and Tuesday on Zee Zest SD and HD, along with ZeeZest.com.
(We got this information in a press release).