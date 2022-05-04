Zee Zest announces a new show - Taste Ki Gully

A food enthusiast and an aspiring culinary artist, Chef Smit Sagar will be seen bringing to the show his bright and cheerful personality as he keeps the conversation fun, entertaining and street style. Born & raised in Dubai and now settled in Rajkot, Gujarat, he’s a trained professional from ICCA Dubai, where he evolved from casual dishes to exotic cuisine, as did his appreciation, from kitchen experiments and training to him thinking out of the box. Through his food journey, he has had the privilege to be a contestant and a Judge on Gujarat’s First Food Reality Show “The Great Gujarat Cooking Competition” and has also had the pleasure to host an OTT show “The Hidden Taste of Gujarat”. A true professional with a fun persona indeed, Chef Smit Sagar is all set to spin his charm as together one explores the best of Indian street food, at this one-stop thela shop – Taste Ki Gully.