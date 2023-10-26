Zee Zest announces the second edition of The Unlimit Awards 2024

The winners will be decided by a combination of jury selection and viewer’s choice via voting process.
Zee Zest, India’s leading lifestyle platform is all set to return with the second edition of the highly anticipated Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2024. The awards will recognize and felicitate those who inspire innovation, progress, and challenge the status quo; exemplifying the boundless possibilities in the world of food, travel and lifestyle.
In an era where there is a strong craving for originality, genuineness, and groundbreaking ideas, the Unlimit Award celebrates those trailblazers who are reshaping the definition of innovation in the F&B, travel, and hospitality industries. The awards present an exhilarating array of categories, including Cuisine, Beverages & Nightlife, Travel and individuals . The winners will be decided by a combination of jury selection and viewer’s choice via voting process.
The previous edition included trailblazing establishments like Izumi,Goa, The Craftery Subko, Mumbai, Avartana at ITC Royal Bengal, and Sidecar,Delhi among others winning the Unlimit awards. These awards stand as a level playing field, welcoming any establishment that has made significant strides in the realms of food, travel, and lifestyle to nominate themselves. It's an inspiring opportunity for establishments of all scales to shine in the spotlight, gain well-deserved recognition, and set new benchmarks.
An esteemed panel renowned for their significant contributions to the industry will meticulously assess and scrutinize entries across every category, while consumers cast their votes for their preferred choices to determine the victors. The jury - a mix of culinary and beverage experts, authors and filmmakers, influencers, photographers, and music artists will evaluate the entries based on their understanding and expertise in the industry.
The illustrious jury panel includes renowned names of the industry like chef Ranveer Brar, food expert and chef Vinesh Johny, chef and restaurateur Anahita Dhondy, celebrity chef and TV presenter Shipra Khanna, actor and TV presenter Maria Goretti, chef and food historians Rakesh Raghunathan, Chef Ajay Chopra, content creators Ashwin Rajagopalan and Indrajit Lahiri, entrepreneur Aneesh Bhasin, musician Anish Sood, photographer Ajay Sood, influencer Nivedith Gajapathy, travel and food writers Anurag Mallick and Priya Ganapathy, Indian filmmaker Hansal Mehta, advisor for craft spirit Priyanka Blah, head programming at Zee Zest Srikant Malladi.
The process of inviting nomination begins from 15th October – 29th November 2023. A total of 18 categories are open, encompassing top luxury hotels to resorts, cafes to QSRs, and fine-dining restaurants to the best nightclubs.
Speaking of the event, Amit Nair, chief channel officer, Zee Zest says, “The Zee Zest Unlimit Awards aim to celebrate individuals who epitomize the 'Unlimit' perspective and establish fresh standards within the realms of food, travel, and lifestyle. These accolades pay tribute to those who spark innovation, drive advancement, and push the boundaries of conventional norms. For establishments, registering for the Zee Zest Unlimit Awards is not merely participation; it is an invaluable opportunity to etch their mark in the annals of excellence..”
(We got this information in a press release.)