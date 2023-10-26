Zee Zest announces the second edition of The Unlimit Awards 2024

Speaking of the event, Amit Nair, chief channel officer, Zee Zest says, “The Zee Zest Unlimit Awards aim to celebrate individuals who epitomize the 'Unlimit' perspective and establish fresh standards within the realms of food, travel, and lifestyle. These accolades pay tribute to those who spark innovation, drive advancement, and push the boundaries of conventional norms. For establishments, registering for the Zee Zest Unlimit Awards is not merely participation; it is an invaluable opportunity to etch their mark in the annals of excellence..”