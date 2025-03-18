Zee Zest marks Holi with #BuraTohMaanenge campaign

Zee Zest, a lifestyle channel, set the tone for a more mindful Holi with its latest initiative—#BuraTohMaanenge. The campaign aimed to reshape the conversation around Holi, emphasising boundaries, consent, and respect while keeping the festival’s vibrant spirit alive.

For generations, "Bura na maano, Holi hai" has been used to justify uninvited gestures under the guise of celebration. Zee Zest challenged this by encouraging people to play Holi with ‘tehzeeb’ (grace), ensuring joy never comes at the cost of someone’s discomfort.

Rahul Rao, chief channel officer - Zee Zest, shared, “Entertainment has the power to shape mindsets and influence behaviour, and artists play a crucial role in redefining cultural narratives. Holi, at its core, is a festival of unity and joy, but over time, certain behaviors have diluted its true spirit. Through #BuraTohMaanenge, Zee Zest leveraged its power of storytelling and influential voices to drive home an important message—Holi should be about shared happiness, not discomfort."

With a reach of over 10 million across TV, digital, and social media, Zee Zest took a different root to drive the message. From in-show integrations across the network, to influencer collaborations, and an exclusive photoshoot capturing authentic human stories through real-life people instead of models, the channel reinforced the importance of mindful celebrations.

Renowned shows and characters including Happu Singh and Rajesh Singh from &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Reehan, Teena and Mannnat from Zee Punjabi’s Mannat, and Durga, Disha, Suparna, Kirti, Paaru, Tulja, Savali, Leela, and Aishwarya from Zee Marathi’s shows were also seen promoting the #BuraTohMaanenge campaign through content integration in their respective shows. Influencers such as Saurav Haldar, Ipsita Das put up some posts, resulting in multiple conversations around the initiative as well.

Kartik Mahadev, CMO - Zee, says, “At ZEE, we entertain, and we nurture communities through our innovative content initiatives. Our brands play a pivotal role in shaping culture through unique perspectives on the world. As we approach Holi, Zee Zest has proudly launched an impactful campaign, #BuraTohMaanenge, to emphasise that what is ‘fun’ for some may be ‘unpleasant’ for others. Inspired by real-life stories, our campaign underscores the importance of ensuring that playful exuberance never infringes on consent. We aim to empower every individual to celebrate Holi safely and joyfully. Committed to our ethos of Unlimit Life, Zee Zest strives to create inclusive community experiences while raising awareness about social behaviour that makes the occasion extraordinary.”

