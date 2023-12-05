Zee Zest to bring back ‘India’s 50 Best Dishes’ Season 3

Pril has come on board as the presenting sponsor, while the show is powered by Cadbury Chocobake Centre Filled Cookies with special partners Goldiee Masale and Veeba.
In a culturally diverse country like India, there's a variety of cuisine for every event. Be it Andhra Pradesh or West Bengal, every household boasts its unique rendition of a particular dish, offering us a wide array of options. Considering the rich tapestry of India’s cultural and culinary diversity, Zee Zest, the leading lifestyle channel, is all set to bring back the third season of 'Pril Presents India’s 50 Best Dishes,' hosted by Chef Ajay Chopra. The premiere is scheduled for Monday, 4th December at 2 PM.
Unveiling the #HarStateKaUniqueTaste, the show will celebrate dishes across 17 states creating an iconic 3 course meal from each state. Chef Ajay Chopra sets foot on the journey for the 3rd Season with jury made up of chefs, culinary experts, and common people in a unique, fun-filled series. The show is divided into 3 segments –
Channel Ka Panel and Janta Ki Awaaz: The people's choice segment, where individuals from diverse backgrounds share their views, preferences, and dish recommendations, leading to the selection of the first dish for the 3 Course Meal.
Ustaadon Ki Awaaz: Esteemed professionals in the culinary field provide their expert judgment, contributing to the selection of the second dish in the 3 Course Meal.
Ajay Ka Choice: Chef Ajay Chopra's personal recommendation for the final dish, completing the delectable 3 Course Meal.
"I'm thrilled to commence the new season of India's 50 Best Dishes, following the overwhelming feedback from our viewers," Chef Ajay Chopra expressed. "In a nation where diverse cuisines and a plethora of dishes are found in every state, I eagerly anticipate reigniting the discussion about the most beloved ones. In our endeavor to differentiate India's constantly evolving culinary scene with distinctive regional influences, we're enthusiastic about our ongoing quest to curate a distinct collection of 50 dishes that will compose this season's most delicious national menu."
With ‘India’s 50 Best Dishes’ Season 3, Zee Zest continues to push the boundaries of culinary exploration, showcasing the richness and diversity of India's regional cuisines. Get ready for a delectable ride as Season 3 promises to be a feast for the senses, blending the authentic voices of the people, the wisdom of culinary maestros, and the creative touch of Chef Ajay Chopra.
Pril has come on board as the presenting sponsor, while the show is powered by Cadbury Chocobake Centre Filled Cookies with special partners Goldiee Masale and Veeba.
(We got this information in a press release.)