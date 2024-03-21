Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2024: Celebrating Culinary and Hospitality Excellence

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The show will be telecast on March 30, 2024, and can be streamed on zeezest.com.
The Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2024 concluded on March 5th at the opulent Taj Santacruz, marking a glorious celebration of innovation, talent, and excellence in the culinary, lifestyle and hospitality realms. With an electrifying atmosphere, the event showcased the crème de la crème of the industry, honouring their outstanding contributions and remarkable achievements.
The atmosphere was filled with anticipation and excitement as industry leaders, renowned chefs, esteemed restaurateurs, and distinguished personalities gathered for the event. The occasion boasted the presence of illustrious guests, such as Bollywood icons Bobby Deol, who received the Unlimit Performance of the Year award, Manoj Bajpayee, honoured as the Iconic Artist, and Babil Khan, who recognised as the Breakthrough Artist of the Year. Chitrangda Singh was featured as the digital cover star for February 2024. With their charismatic aura and impeccable style, these personalities elevated the evening, infusing it with a sense of grandeur and sophistication.
Speaking of the event, Amit Nair, chief channel officer, Zee Zest said, “We gathered at the Zee Zest Unlimit awards to celebrate the trailblazers who transformed ordinary moments into extraordinary experiences. The Zee Zest Unlimit Awards are a testament to the relentless pursuit of perfection and the boundless creativity that defines the fields of Cuisine, Travel and Culture. As we applaud the visionaries and the trendsetters, we hope to ignite a spark of inspiration among future stars."
The success of The Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2024 was made possible by key sponsors such as L'Oreal Paris Hyaluron Moisture (co-presenting sponsor) and Cadbury Dairy Milk (co-powered by), along with Dazller Cosmetics as the Beauty Partner and Hell Energy as the energy drink partner. Other vital partners included Thriwe as the Technology Facilitator, Taj Santacruz Mumbai as the Hospitality Partner, Novotel Mumbai International Airport as the Jury Meet Partner and exclusive gifting experiences provided by Plum, Tidy Up, Ashnam, Callebaut, and Australian Macadamia Nuts as the gifting partners.
An esteemed panel renowned for their significant contributions to the industry meticulously assessed and scrutinized entries across every category, while consumers cast their votes for their preferred choices to determine the victors. The jury - a mix of culinary and beverage experts, authors and filmmakers, influencers, photographers, and music artists - evaluated the entries based on their understanding and expertise in the industry. Their discerning judgments ensured that only the most deserving establishments and individuals were honored at the prestigious Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2024.
Among the distinguished winners were:
Best Japanese Restaurant: Mizu Izakaya, Mumbai
Best Progressive Indian Restaurant: Masque, Mumbai
Destination Dining: NAAR, Kasauli
Best Café: Cou Cou By Oberoi, Mumbai
Best Concept Restaurant: Ekaa, Mumbai
Best Restaurant in a 5 Star: Wasabi By Morimoto, Taj, Mumbai
Best New Restaurant: Lupa, Bengaluru
Best Asian Restaurant: Yi Jing, ITC Kohenur, Hyderabad
Best Regional Indian Restaurant: O Pedro, Mumbai
Legacy Restaurant (Luxe): Bukhara, ITC Maurya Delhi
Legacy Restaurant (Popular Choice): Chaitanya Assal Malvani Bhojangruh
Best Vegan Restaurant: Justbe By Nidhi Nahata, Bengaluru
Best Designed Restaurant: The Bagh Gourmet Garden and Bar, Amritsar
Best Indian Craft Beer: People's Lager, Goa Brewing Co.
Best Indian Wine: The Source Sauvignon Blanc Reserve, 2023
Best Nightclub: antiSOCIAL, Mumbai
Best Cocktail Bar: Copitas, Bengaluru
Best Indian Craft Gin: Hapusa Himalayan Dry Gin
Best Indian Whisky: Amrut Fusion
Best Boutique Hotel: The Khyber Himalayan Resort and Spa
Best Sustainable Resort: Brij Lakshman Sagar, Pali
Best Wellness Resort: Raffles Udaipur
Best Wildlife Resort: Tipai by Wildlife Luxuries India, Tipeshwar
Hotel Brand of the Year: ITC Hotels
In addition to these remarkable establishments, the Zee Zest Unlimit Awards also recognized individuals who have left an indelible mark on the industry:
The Unlimit Icon: Jiggs Kalra
The Unlimit Icon: Floyd Cardoz
Best Mixologist: Varun Sharma
Best Expat Chef In India: Bawmra Jap
Best Indian Chef Working Internationally: Chintan Kiran Pandya
Chef Of The Year: Regi Mathew
Iconic Artist: Manoj Bajpayee
Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Babil Khan
Unlimit Performance of the year: Bobby Deol
The Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2024 not only celebrated excellence but also served as a platform to inspire and motivate the next generation of culinary and hospitality professionals. As the industry continues to evolve, these awards stand as a testament to its resilience, creativity, and unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new standards of excellence.
The show will telecast on March 30, 2024 at 9PM on Zee Zest, Zee Zest HD and March 31,2024 9:00 PM on Zee Café, and will be available to stream on zeezest.com
afaqs! recieved this information in a press release.