Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2024: Celebrating Culinary and Hospitality Excellence

The show will be telecast on March 30, 2024, and can be streamed on zeezest.com.

The Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2024 concluded on March 5th at the opulent Taj Santacruz, marking a glorious celebration of innovation, talent, and excellence in the culinary, lifestyle and hospitality realms. With an electrifying atmosphere, the event showcased the crème de la crème of the industry, honouring their outstanding contributions and remarkable achievements.

The atmosphere was filled with anticipation and excitement as industry leaders, renowned chefs, esteemed restaurateurs, and distinguished personalities gathered for the event. The occasion boasted the presence of illustrious guests, such as Bollywood icons Bobby Deol, who received the Unlimit Performance of the Year award, Manoj Bajpayee, honoured as the Iconic Artist, and Babil Khan, who recognised as the Breakthrough Artist of the Year. Chitrangda Singh was featured as the digital cover star for February 2024. With their charismatic aura and impeccable style, these personalities elevated the evening, infusing it with a sense of grandeur and sophistication.

Speaking of the event, Amit Nair, chief channel officer, Zee Zest said, “We gathered at the Zee Zest Unlimit awards to celebrate the trailblazers who transformed ordinary moments into extraordinary experiences. The Zee Zest Unlimit Awards are a testament to the relentless pursuit of perfection and the boundless creativity that defines the fields of Cuisine, Travel and Culture. As we applaud the visionaries and the trendsetters, we hope to ignite a spark of inspiration among future stars."

The success of The Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2024 was made possible by key sponsors such as L'Oreal Paris Hyaluron Moisture (co-presenting sponsor) and Cadbury Dairy Milk (co-powered by), along with Dazller Cosmetics as the Beauty Partner and Hell Energy as the energy drink partner. Other vital partners included Thriwe as the Technology Facilitator, Taj Santacruz Mumbai as the Hospitality Partner, Novotel Mumbai International Airport as the Jury Meet Partner and exclusive gifting experiences provided by Plum, Tidy Up, Ashnam, Callebaut, and Australian Macadamia Nuts as the gifting partners.

An esteemed panel renowned for their significant contributions to the industry meticulously assessed and scrutinized entries across every category, while consumers cast their votes for their preferred choices to determine the victors. The jury - a mix of culinary and beverage experts, authors and filmmakers, influencers, photographers, and music artists - evaluated the entries based on their understanding and expertise in the industry. Their discerning judgments ensured that only the most deserving establishments and individuals were honored at the prestigious Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2024.

Among the distinguished winners were:

  • Best Japanese Restaurant: Mizu Izakaya, Mumbai

  • Best Progressive Indian Restaurant: Masque, Mumbai

  • Destination Dining: NAAR, Kasauli

  • Best Café: Cou Cou By Oberoi, Mumbai

  • Best Concept Restaurant: Ekaa, Mumbai

  • Best Restaurant in a 5 Star: Wasabi By Morimoto, Taj, Mumbai

  • Best New Restaurant: Lupa, Bengaluru

  • Best Asian Restaurant: Yi Jing, ITC Kohenur, Hyderabad

  • Best Regional Indian Restaurant: O Pedro, Mumbai

  • Legacy Restaurant (Luxe): Bukhara, ITC Maurya Delhi

  • Legacy Restaurant (Popular Choice): Chaitanya Assal Malvani Bhojangruh

  • Best Vegan Restaurant: Justbe By Nidhi Nahata, Bengaluru

  • Best Designed Restaurant: The Bagh Gourmet Garden and Bar, Amritsar

  • Best Indian Craft Beer: People's Lager, Goa Brewing Co.

  • Best Indian Wine: The Source Sauvignon Blanc Reserve, 2023

  • Best Nightclub: antiSOCIAL, Mumbai

  • Best Cocktail Bar: Copitas, Bengaluru

  • Best Indian Craft Gin: Hapusa Himalayan Dry Gin

  • Best Indian Whisky: Amrut Fusion

  • Best Boutique Hotel: The Khyber Himalayan Resort and Spa

  • Best Sustainable Resort: Brij Lakshman Sagar, Pali

  • Best Wellness Resort: Raffles Udaipur

  • Best Wildlife Resort: Tipai by Wildlife Luxuries India, Tipeshwar

  • Hotel Brand of the Year: ITC Hotels

In addition to these remarkable establishments, the Zee Zest Unlimit Awards also recognized individuals who have left an indelible mark on the industry:

  • The Unlimit Icon: Jiggs Kalra

  • The Unlimit Icon: Floyd Cardoz

  • Best Mixologist: Varun Sharma

  • Best Expat Chef In India: Bawmra Jap

  • Best Indian Chef Working Internationally: Chintan Kiran Pandya

  • Chef Of The Year: Regi Mathew

  • Iconic Artist: Manoj Bajpayee

  • Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Babil Khan

  • Unlimit Performance of the year: Bobby Deol

The Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2024 not only celebrated excellence but also served as a platform to inspire and motivate the next generation of culinary and hospitality professionals. As the industry continues to evolve, these awards stand as a testament to its resilience, creativity, and unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new standards of excellence.

The show will telecast on March 30, 2024 at 9PM on Zee Zest, Zee Zest HD and March 31,2024 9:00 PM on Zee Café, and will be available to stream on zeezest.com

