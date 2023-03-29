Zee Zest Unlimit Awards - The pursuit of excellence

The cuisine category saw eight awards. Yum Yum Cha, New Delhi, serving traditional and authentic Pan Asian Bistro won the award for the Best Pan-Asian Restaurant. Izumi in Goa, known for its scrumptious Japanese style rice bowls and ramen bagged the Best Japanese Restaurant award. Botticino that serves hearty Italian flavors within the abode of contemporary and refined ambience located in Trident, Mumbai was honoured as the Best Italian Restaurant. The Craftery by Subko, Mumbai that pulls the visitors with its aromatic coffee flavors was crowned as the Best Café. The Black Forest Berliner and Classic Chocolate Slice that are winning the hearts of the visitors at the Padaria Prazeres, Goa, listed its name for being the Best Bakery in the country. The Avartana based in ITC Grand Chola, Chennai that specializes in serving delectable dishes like Fried Squid and Cauliflower Crunch was awarded the Best Progressive Indian Restaurant. Cavatina, Goa that is renowned for dressing its dishes uniquely won the Best Regional Restaurant. Serving organic, vegan, gluten free and refined sugar-free dishes Yogisattva Mumbai made its name for being the Best Vegan Restaurant.