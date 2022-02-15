Zee24 Taas celebrates 15 Years Anniversary

It is the first 24 hrs Marathi news channel that ensured that Maharashtra gets a voice that speaks the truth on a daily basis.
Zee 24 Taas, the first and leading Marathi news channel of Maharashtra, provides the hard-core news to Maharashtrians in their own language. Maharashtra has been the growth driver for India considering Mumbai is the financial capital of the country and the change begins from here. The range of investigative and positive news stories brings the vibrancy to the channel and its audiences.
Zee 24 Taas is celebrating 15 years this day as Marathi TV news brand that is operating in Maharashtra with a clear objective of keeping consumer updated on the latest news offerings. It is the first 24 hrs Marathi news channel that ensured that Maharashtra gets a voice that speaks the truth on a daily basis.
Zee 24 Taas was No. 1 website among the youth (25 to 34 years) for any news consumption in the Marathi News Space with 6.3 Million Unique Visitors. (Source: ComScore MMX Multi-Platform | Custom list of Marathi News Publishers (Zee news Marathi, Maharashtra Times, Loksatta.com, News18 Lokmat, Lokmat.com, TV9marathi.com) | Data: December 2021)
Zee 24 Taas has built its brand on its ability to showcase extensive coverage & reporting across the globe focused on Maharashtrians. Our exclusive programming informs, engages to the aspirational, positive, and progressive viewers.
Nilesh Khare, editor & business head, Zee 24 Taas, said “The journey of Zee 24 Taas began in February 2007, that has touched Maharashtrians across the country and our progress has been consistent. The interactive approach & highly engaged viewer ensures that public opinion reaches to the authorities.”
Anindya Khare, head of marketing, Zee Media Corporation, said “The channel has shown consistent growth and is popular ahead of various other Marathi News Channels. Our team members are always on the hunt looking forward to new interviews, videos, and news that professionally describe the latest events in the country. We wish the editorial board to continue their fruitful work.”
