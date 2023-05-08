Zee24 TAAS’ Maharashtra Infra Conclave to witness in-depth discussion among Industry leaders

This Conclave intends to draw an actionable agenda on state infrastructure, emerging technologies, and implementation of the development policies.
Zee24 TAAS, will be hosting its inaugural edition of Maharashtra Infra Conclave on Tuesday 9th May 2023 in Mumbai. This public forum will witness the participation of Government and Industry leaders, discussing the future roadmap to redefine infrastructure in India through a series of panel discussions during this conclave.
Maharashtra’s excellent infrastructural facility plays a major role in the growth of its industrial units and promotes the overall development of the economy. Multiple state-level nodal agencies namely, MIDC, MMRDA, MSRDC, PWD, Irrigation, MAHAGENCO, etc, are involved in infrastructure planning and development. Keeping this in view Zee 24 TAAS will conduct a series of panel discussions on current & new infrastructure, benefits of Infra development, Industrialized economy, Infrastructure governance, accelerating development, Maharashtra’s Infrastructure policy, and emerging technologies for infrastructure management and development Policy implementation among others.
The Zee24 TAAS Maharashtra Infra Conclave will be graced by Chief Guest and Keynote speaker – Shri. Nitin Gadkari (Minister for Road Transport & Highways Government of India) and other dignitaries like Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha (Minister of Tourism & Skill Development, Maharashtra) & Shri Uday Samant (Minister of Industries, Maharashtra). Panellists will include key policymakers and industry leaders such as Mr. Brijesh Singh IPS, Principal Secretary, CMO, Maharashtra), Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee IAS (CMD, CIDCO) Mr. Pravin Darade, IAS, Principal Secretary, Environment Department among others.
Emphasizing on the relevance of the upcoming Infrastructure Conclave, Abhay Ojha, Chief Executive Officer, of Zee Media Corporation Limited, highlighted, “We, at Zee Media, acknowledge the fact that infrastructure plays an important role in aiding economic growth, thus contributing to the larger purpose of nation building. We look forward to making the inaugural edition of Zee24 TAAS’ Maharashtra Infra Conclave a successful one, encouraging policymakers to consider it as one of the prominent platforms of the future.”
Dr. Nilesh Khare, Editor, Zee 24 TAAS, further added, “Zee 24 TAAS, the first and leading Marathi news channel of Maharashtra, has been successful in becoming the voice of Maharashtra, thus providing the hardcore news to Maharashtrians in their own language. Zee 24 TAAS aims to stand strong and support Maharashtra through this conclave, for the latest developments in several infrastructural projects, from time to time, to attract large investments into the State.”