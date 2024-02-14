Zee24 TAAS marks 17th anniversary as Maharashtra's trusted news source

Nilesh Khare, editor-in-chief of Zee24 TAAS, reaffirmed the channel's commitment to its audience, stating, "As a channel deeply rooted in Maharashtra, Zee24 TAAS holds an unshakeable commitment to journalistic integrity, ensuring that our news coverage remains reliable, fact-checked, and comprehensive. Over the years, our relentless dedication to revolutionizing news reporting in the region has enabled us to provide round-the-clock coverage of hyperlocal, national, and international events. Moving forward, we remain steadfast in our mission to empower our viewers with news that not only informs but also educates and inspires positive change in our society."