Zee24 TAAS to celebrate achievements of Unsung Heroes at the 13th Edition of Ananya Sanman

The ‘ZEE 24TAAS Ananya Sanman’ will be rewarded to Individuals who have made impactful contributions to the society.
Zee24 TAAS will host the 13th Edition of ‘Ananya Sanman’ Awards ceremony in Mumbai. This on-ground event, to be held on 7th April 2023, will recognize and celebrate the achievements of Individuals and businesses who have selflessly contributed to society, with their innovative ideas and solutions.
The upcoming Zee24 TAAS Ananya Sanman Awards will be graced by Sharad Pawar, Member, Rajya Sabha & Former CM, Maharashtra, Rahul Narwekar, Speaker, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Member, BJP, Ashok Chavan, Member, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, and Aaditya Thackeray, Member, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Prominent dignitaries including government officials, business leaders, and the changemakers of the country, will also attend this grand celebration.
This year’s ‘Ananya Sanman’ Awards comprises of categories like Education, Entertainment, Environment, Sports, Bravery, Social Service, Agriculture, Industries, Arts & Lifetime Achievement, which will be rewarded to truly deserving individuals, who have brought a positive change without setting any expectations and wanting anything in return from society. The awardees will earn prestigious titles as a result of their understanding the social issue, initiatives taken for improvisation in their respective field, far-fetched impact as a result of their unique initiative/project etc.
Emphasizing on the relevance of earning the prestigious title of ‘Ananya Sanman’, Nilesh Khare, Editor, Zee 24 TAAS, said, “We, at Zee24 TAAS, strongly believe that achievements of the unsung heroes of the society deserve to be rewarded. No matter how big the success, all exemplary accomplishments and achievements have in common a great deal of determination, hard work, and commitment. At the Ananya Sanman - a lifetime achievement award, is not just about the honoree, but also a tribute to its mentors, supporters, and collaborators who have helped them along the way.”
Abhay Ojha, CBO, ZMCL added, “Ananya Sanman recognizes the achievement of individuals who have ensured long-term dedication, resulting in a positive change through their selfless contribution. The success of the 12 editions Of the Ananya Sanman Awards in the past, has been a motivating factor not only for Zee 24 TAAS but also for brands and stakeholders to expand and explore new horizons, by providing a national recognition platform.”
