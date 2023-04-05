Zee24 TAAS to celebrate achievements of Unsung Heroes at the 13th Edition of Ananya Sanman

Emphasizing on the relevance of earning the prestigious title of ‘Ananya Sanman’, Nilesh Khare, Editor, Zee 24 TAAS, said, “We, at Zee24 TAAS, strongly believe that achievements of the unsung heroes of the society deserve to be rewarded. No matter how big the success, all exemplary accomplishments and achievements have in common a great deal of determination, hard work, and commitment. At the Ananya Sanman - a lifetime achievement award, is not just about the honoree, but also a tribute to its mentors, supporters, and collaborators who have helped them along the way.”