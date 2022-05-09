ZEE5 announces slate of 80+ titles for 2022

Commenting on the announcement,Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India said, “We are enthused by the response that Indian OTT viewers have given to ZEE5, it has further encouraged us to curate a slate that caters and connects to the audiences across India. As a consumer-first brand, we have invested in expanding our creative pool bringing India’s diverse talents, creativity, culture, and stories closer to the people across the nation and to the global audience. The growth has been remarkable with a significant share coming in from the regional markets, as we bolstered our presence in South and Punjab. We have increased our investments with a concerted focus on regional content as we stand open to partnerships with global studios, independent creators, and premium content production houses across regions and languages. At ZEE5, the vision has been to be the platform of choice and I am certain the 2022 slate will address the varied interests of today’s audience.”