Zee5 brings Maa Durga to millions of households with their campaign #Zee5SaraDinerSangee

ZEE5 brings to the devotees a livestream of the 5-day long celebration of Durga Pujo from 40+ pandals including 66 Pally, 95 Pally, Shiv Mandir, Behala Notun Dal .
ZEE5, India and Bharat’s largest home-grown video streaming platform and multilingual storyteller for millions of entertainment seekers, is all set to celebrate one of the biggest Hindu festivals in the country, Durga Pujo, with its viewers. This Durgotsav, the platform is bringing Maa Durga to millions of households across the globe, allowing viewers to experience all the pujo rituals remotely and witness the grandeur of over 40 renowned pandals virtually from the comfort of their homes. This endeavor will see ZEE5 livestream the pujo from the best and most popular pandals from Kolkata and other Indian cities.
Staying true to their promise of being entertainment inclusive, the exceptional experience is available for the audiences at absolutely zero cost. In addition to the virtual pandal hopping, viewers will also be able to experience special rituals like Kola Bou Snan, Pushpanjali, Sondhi Pujo, Kumari Pujo and Dashamir Devi Baran and Sindhur Khela. Some of the renowned pandals on the roster include 66 Pally, 95 Pally, Shiv Mandir, Behala Notun Dal, Sreebhumi, Santosh Mitra square, and Chetla Agrani, amongst many others. Adding to the festivities, ZEE5 has also conceptualized a 360-degree campaign, #ZEE5SaradinerSangee, to not only celebrate the spirit of Durga Pujo with viewers across the globe, but also highlight the wide range of Bengali content on the platform. The campaign video showcases how ZEE5 is a true companion for audiences and has made the vast and quality content offerings accessible and available to all, anytime and anywhere.
Talking about the campaign, Abhirup Datta, head – AVOD marketing, ZEE5 India said, “For ZEE5, East India is an important market, and we have a strong slate of catch-up TV content and exclusive shows for the audiences in this region. Our campaign, #ZEE5SaradinerSangee, intends to bring the joy, enthusiasm, and vigor of Durga Pujo to millions of audiences across the globe by live streaming the beauty and age-old traditions of the festival. Durga Pujo also upholds the rich heritage of Kolkata on the global map and as a brand present in 190+ countries, this is our endeavor to create unique experiences uniting Bengalis from across the world with the exclusive offerings on ZEE5.”
Renowned actress of Lokkhi Kakima fame, known for her work in Bengali cinema as well as in Bollywood, Aparajita Auddy, said on the occasion, “Durga Pujo for me has always been about spending those four days immersed in the joy and festivities that Pujo always brings with it. Decked up in resplendent sarees on all four days, surrounded by loved ones, gorging on delicacies is Pujo for me and most of us I'd say. Back in the day I used to pandal hop but I don't have that luxury now which is why I'm looking forward to ZEE5 streaming the Pujo live this year. It will be the perfect backdrop to the adda sessions at home with my favorite food and people. Wishing everyone happiness, peace, and love!”
Leading Bengali actress of Amader Ei Poth Jodi Na Shesh Hoy fame, Anwesha Hazra said, “I don't think any Bengali waits for any other occasion as eagerly as we all do for Durga Pujo. Pujo for me every year is a strictly family affair because of our bari-r pujo. These four days see me spend all my time at home surrounded by loved ones, reveling in shared festivities with the extended family. As a result, we don't end up pandal hopping which is why ZEE5's endeavor to live stream pujo is such a welcome initiative! We're looking forward to witnessing the collective excitement of the city from home. I wish everyone a safe pujo and a happy pujo.”
Addressing the region’s appetite for quality content, ZEE5 recently released the biggest Bengali blockbuster of 2022, ‘Aparajito – The Undefeated’ on the platform. Produced by Firdausul Hasan and Probal Halder, the film is a tribute to master filmmaker Satyajit Ray and portrays his struggle to make the international classic Pather Panchali. Furthermore, new original titles like ‘Shikarpur’, ‘Raktakarabi’, ‘Swetkali’, ‘Kaantaye Kaantaye’ along with theatricals like ‘Habji Gabji’ and ‘Dharmajuddho’ are in the pipeline, set to release this year on the platform in addition to existing popular titles like Shrimati, Mahalaya, Kolkatar Harry, Tonic, Amader Ei Poth Jodi na Sesh Hoy, Lokkhi Kakima Superstar, Mithai, Pilu, Gouri elo, popular library shows like Goyenda Ginni; Dadagiri and many more.
