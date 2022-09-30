Zee5 brings Maa Durga to millions of households with their campaign #Zee5SaraDinerSangee

Renowned actress of Lokkhi Kakima fame, known for her work in Bengali cinema as well as in Bollywood, Aparajita Auddy, said on the occasion, “Durga Pujo for me has always been about spending those four days immersed in the joy and festivities that Pujo always brings with it. Decked up in resplendent sarees on all four days, surrounded by loved ones, gorging on delicacies is Pujo for me and most of us I'd say. Back in the day I used to pandal hop but I don't have that luxury now which is why I'm looking forward to ZEE5 streaming the Pujo live this year. It will be the perfect backdrop to the adda sessions at home with my favorite food and people. Wishing everyone happiness, peace, and love!”