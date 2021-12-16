ZEE5 dials up its content offerings, inks multi-show partnership with Applause Entertainment

In line with its content strategy keeping the viewer at the centre, ZEE5 has been engaging with the top talent in the creative ecosystem to build a compelling slate of originals and movies. Through its partnerships with TVF (The Viral Fever), Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, and Red Chillies Entertainment amongst others, the platform has consistently delivered the most remarkable and highly loved shows across the digital entertainment ecosystem. Through its partnership with Applause Entertainment, who are renowned for bringing unique and compelling narratives to audiences in India and world over, both brands are pushing the envelope further in ‘Kaun Banegi Shikarwati’ that promises to be an entertainment delight.