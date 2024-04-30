ZEE5 launches an AVOD campaign titled, "ZEE5 TV, Apna TV" in multiple languages

Featuring the leads of top AVOD shows, ZEE5 has taken a multilingual approach by launching the promos in different languages like Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bangla. The promos are brought to life by talented actors such as Janani Ashok Kumar from the Tamil show "Idhayam", Pallavi Gowda from the Telugu show "Nindu Noorella”, with Richard Jose who plays the male lead in both, “Idhayam” and “Nindu Noorella” & “Saavasam”, Somyadeep Mukherjee from the Bangla show "Swayambhu" and "Jagadhatri" along with Ankita Mullick who is his co-star of the latter show, Hrishikesh Shelar and Shivani Rangole from the Marathi show "Tula Shikvin Changlach Dhadha", and Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad from the Hindi show "Kundali Bhagya", among others.