ZEE5 launches an AVOD campaign titled, "ZEE5 TV, Apna TV" in multiple languages

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The promotional outreach features TV actors from shows like "Kundali Bhagya", "Tula Shikvin Changlach Dhadha", and "Idhayam".
ZEE5, Bharat’s home-grown video streaming platform, introduces its latest AVOD brand campaign, "ZEE5 TV, Apna TV”. The campaign aims at empowering viewers with the flexibility to watch their desired content at their convenience. Launched strategically with the ongoing cricket season, the promos revolve around a “Serial Killer" that’s present in every household with a touch of humour and relatability.
The premise of the campaign plays on the idea of a husband inadvertently 'killing' his wife’s precious TV serial-watching time by switching channels to sports or news. ‘ZEE5 TV, Apna TV’ highlights the platform offering a plethora of content options to watch at zero cost, anytime, anywhere.
Speaking about the campaign, Abhirup Datta, head – AVOD Marketing, ZEE5 said, "At ZEE5, we continue to design innovative campaigns that help us form a deeper connection with our audience. With ‘ZEE5 TV, Apna TV’, viewers can reclaim their TV time and enjoy their favorite shows and movies hassle-free, at any time and zero cost. This brand campaign is a testament to our commitment to providing a seamless and enjoyable entertainment experience to our audience and we hope that the campaign and our diverse offerings will be appreciated and enjoyed by our viewers across the country.”
Featuring the leads of top AVOD shows, ZEE5 has taken a multilingual approach by launching the promos in different languages like Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bangla. The promos are brought to life by talented actors such as Janani Ashok Kumar from the Tamil show "Idhayam", Pallavi Gowda from the Telugu show "Nindu Noorella”, with Richard Jose who plays the male lead in both, “Idhayam” and “Nindu Noorella” & “Saavasam”, Somyadeep Mukherjee from the Bangla show "Swayambhu" and "Jagadhatri" along with Ankita Mullick who is his co-star of the latter show, Hrishikesh Shelar and Shivani Rangole from the Marathi show "Tula Shikvin Changlach Dhadha", and Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad from the Hindi show "Kundali Bhagya", among others.
For “ZEE5 TV, Apna TV", the platform has executed a high-frequency promotional outreach across social media, TV and the internet to target the country’s entertainment aficionados. The promos are conceptualised with four major ideas including, “The Serial Killer Husband”, “Mother-in-law: Save Your Screen Time”, “Teleshopping Spoof: Bumper Dhamaka Offer”, and “News Reporter Spoof: Beware of the Serial Killer.”
afaqs! received this information in a press release.