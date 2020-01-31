Zee5 to stream Union Budget 2020 in 12 languages across 30+ channels

ZEE5, India’s largest ConTech OTT platform is all set to become the destination of choice for everyone who wants to follow Union Budget 2020 and more! With the fastest and uninterrupted coverage from world-class experts across 30+ news channels, ZEE5 will have 24/7 news in 12 languages on and around the Union Budget 2020 all through Budget Day on February 1st.
ZEE5’s advanced technology will enable the fastest budget updates via news alerts across languages and devices to reach our viewers and subscribers. Adding value will be bespoke programmes delivering news through uninterrupted news feeds, in-depth budget coverage via reports, analysis and commentary, and smartly packaged news in snackable video format for seamless consumption on the go.
Taranjeet Singh, chief revenue officer and business head, ZEE5 India said, “Every budget day, there is a huge demand for information on the budget, what the proposals are, how they affect the common man, businesses and more. We decided to exploit ZEE5’s massive reach that it enjoys in the country, potential to deliver bespoke and uninterrupted news and make it the one-stop app for everything about Budget 2020. From people seeking to know more of everything and in more details to those looking for different perspectives, ZEE5 will have it all. All the information, all the answers, all the details in one app, ZEE5!”
Subscribers and viewers will be able to view live coverage of the budget across 12 languages on the 30+ live channels available on ZEE5. The biggest names in news television, including Sudhir Chaudhary, Arnab Goswami, Anil Singhvi, Anurradha Prasad, and Deepak Chaurasia will be available under one roof covering the budget in minute detail. In addition, there will be over 20 curated shows with 100+ hours of special programming with sharp analysis of the budget proposals. Viewers will be able to get to the heart of the budget and feel each beat as they listen to talks and discussion with Ministers and Government Officials including the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal, and Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.
Joining them will be thought leaders and business icons including Rajan Bharti Mittal, Bharti Enterprises, Naina Lal Kidwai of HSBC, Adi Godrej of the Godrej Group, Kiran Mazumdar Shah of Biocon and Pawan Goenka of Mahindra & Mahindra. Discussions with market experts will throw light on how the market will react to the budget and guide viewers on the correct investments to be made. Anand Rathi of Anand Rathi Financial Services Limited, Raamdeo Agrawal of MOFSL, Basant Maheshwari of Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers LLP, Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management and Navneet Munot of SBI Mutual Fund will share their views on various aspects of the budget.
