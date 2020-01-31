Zee5 to stream Union Budget 2020 in 12 languages across 30+ channels

Taranjeet Singh, chief revenue officer and business head, ZEE5 India said, “Every budget day, there is a huge demand for information on the budget, what the proposals are, how they affect the common man, businesses and more. We decided to exploit ZEE5’s massive reach that it enjoys in the country, potential to deliver bespoke and uninterrupted news and make it the one-stop app for everything about Budget 2020. From people seeking to know more of everything and in more details to those looking for different perspectives, ZEE5 will have it all. All the information, all the answers, all the details in one app, ZEE5!”