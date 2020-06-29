ZEE5 unlocks ‘Scan And Pay’ UPI Option on Samsung Smart Televisions

Convenient three-step payment option lets viewers scan and pay for an uninterrupted viewing experience.
ZEE5, the Entertainment Super-App of India, has become the first ever OTT platform to launch an UPI based payment facility on connected devices. Users of Samsung smart TVs now have an option of ‘scan and pay’ by selecting the ‘UPI payment’ mode, ‘scanning the QR’ and ‘paying on their UPI app’. With this easy convenient option, the app is set to empower users by democratizing the payment process and allowing customers to make payments through their smartphones. The UPI based payment facility provides a safe and easy option for consumers across India who wish to opt for digital modes. The latest version of the app has also made ZEE5 available to users owning 2016 & 2017 models of Samsung Smart TVs, thus making ZEE5 widely accessible to Samsung users.
ZEE5 has been a leader in the OTT space due to the platform’s consistent efforts to reinvent viewing experience for users. Right from content to navigation to backward compatibility, ZEE5 continuously innovates and integrates the entire experience through technology and innovations to bring maximum convenience to users. As a player that caters to a vastly diverse audience and has multiple options in subscription packages, this takes forward the ZEE5 vision to make the entire experience simple and quick.
Sharing more insights, Mr. Rajneel Kumar, Business Head - Expansion Projects & Global Head of Products, ZEE5 India stated, “ZEE5 has been leading the way in innovation through technology with constant upgrades to our interface and navigation to make things smoother for users. In an industry leading initiative, ZEE5 is now offering users the option to make their payments easily online while watching their favorite content through smart TV Apps. The latest update of the ZEE5 app on Samsung Smart TVs has already made UPI QR payments available to users. Customers can now choose their plan, make the payment through UPI within seconds by scanning the QR code, and then continue streaming. This is an exciting juncture for ZEE5 as very few sectors offer this option and we are the first platform in this industry to explore this. ZEE5 has been a pioneer in integrating new technology and options and this is another step that will drive forward our growth.”
"At Samsung, our approach has always been to provide customer centric and meaningful innovations that offer convenience to our consumers. A welcome addition to the Samsung ecosystem, ZEE5 will now enable payments through UPI on their platform by scanning the QR code and paying on smartphones. OTT platforms have become the new norm for consumption of entertainment and this unique feature will provide a seamless and integrated service for our customers," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.
Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said, “We are happy to associate with Zee5 and provide a unique offering in the form of UPI scan and pay to the Samsung Smart TV viewers. We believe the QR scan feature will help them start or renew their Zee5 subscription instantaneously while staying connected. In today's times where OTT platforms are becoming an integral part of millions of lives, innovative offerings like UPI QR empower viewers with a new level of convenience and comfort which we understand is the need of the hour. We are confident that our strategic alliance with Zee5 is poised to offer customers a delightful digital payments experience.”
Narendra Yadav, Vice President, Paytm said, "We are happy to partner with Zee5, which is one of India's leading entertainment networks. With Paytm UPI, users can now make quick subscription payments through their smartphones and get access to an exciting world of digital entertainment. We look forward to bringing new innovations together with the company."
ZEE5 offers a large library of content in 12 languages which include originals, popular shows and movies. The distinct genres and languages have also helped strengthen ZEE5’s reach and popularity in regional markets as well. The platform’s popularity has further solidified due to the focus on easy navigation through integrating various tools and features which have made selecting custom plans and making payments even more hassle-free over time.
In pursuit of continuously enhancing customers’ experience, both Samsung and ZEE5 have plans to further deepen their ongoing partnership with hot key integration for the latest Samsung Smart TVs (2020 models), slated to go live soon.
(We got this information from a press release.)