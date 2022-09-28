ZEE5 unveils new TVC & Digital Campaign

Talking about the campaign, Abhirup Datta, head – AVOD Marketing, ZEE5 India said, “At ZEE5 the endeavour is to create unique and engaging experiences for our viewers. With this campaign we would like to acknowledge the several roles our women audiences play in their daily lives. Exclusively for them we have a strong slate of AVOD offerings for their well-deserved and good me-time. For the campaign film, we partnered with the leading faces from the television industry to build the right connect with our viewers and strengthen brand affinity in the region.”