ZEE5 unveils new TVC & Digital Campaign

The campaign features the leading ladies of renowned Tamil daily soaps in one frame.
ZEE5, India and Bharat’s largest home-grown video streaming platform and multilingual storyteller for multiple entertainment seekers, launched a TVC cum digital campaign featuring the beloved faces of the Tamil TV industry. Starring Shreya Anchan of Zee Tamil's ‘Rajini’; KS Suchithra of Star Vijay's ‘Baakiyalakshmi’ and Shree Gopika of Sun TV's ‘Sundari’, the campaign aims to showcase how ZEE5 offers the much needed me-time to women across the country, with their vast and diverse offerings for their AVOD audiences with no additional cost. On the platform, the audiences can browse through and watch a diverse array of content across genres, languages and regions, thereby ensuring unlimited entertainment for all.
The TVC is set in a simple setting where Shreya Anchan of Zee Tamil's Rajini, KS Suchithra of Star Vijay's Baakiyalakshmi, and Shree Gopika of Sun TV's Sundari are portrayed as the ‘face of women’ across different walks of life and can be seen going about their hectic day-to-day activities. Amidst their chaotic and boring routine, they pause for a minute and reach out to their phones to see a notification from ZEE5, about their favourite program whose newest episode is available for them to watch for free, anytime and anywhere.
Talking about the campaign, Abhirup Datta, head – AVOD Marketing, ZEE5 India said, “At ZEE5 the endeavour is to create unique and engaging experiences for our viewers. With this campaign we would like to acknowledge the several roles our women audiences play in their daily lives. Exclusively for them we have a strong slate of AVOD offerings for their well-deserved and good me-time. For the campaign film, we partnered with the leading faces from the television industry to build the right connect with our viewers and strengthen brand affinity in the region.”
(We got this information in a press release).