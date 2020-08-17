ZEE5 welcomes India on Hipi; a stairway for the next billion Indians to stardom

A platform which will be the official Home of Entertainment and Entertainers!

Today, ZEE5’s much awaited project, is getting launched with the Beta rollout of HiPi - the short video platform, that promises to engage billions of Indians to embark on a journey from just being a FAN to achieving FANDOM! In the era of the Atmanirbhar Bharat, where users can be themselves and have fun in a brand safe, extremely creative and happy environment. HiPi is a perfect platform for content consumers, to content creators.