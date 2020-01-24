Zee5’s ‘Republic of Entertainment’ campaign to democratise content viewing

As India celebrates its 71st Republic Day, ZEE5 takes a pledge to entertain the nation and every Indian with the best of content from across the length and breadth of the vast Indian subcontinent. Commemorating the day when the Constitution of India officially came into force and the country transitioned to become an independent republic, Republic Day holds a special significance for every Indian. ZEE5 imbibes the essence of this momentous occasion to transform into a ‘Republic of Entertainment’ and entertain every Indian with content in 12 languages and multiple genres encompassing Blockbuster Movies, Path-breaking Original web-series, India’s most popular TV shows, LIVE TV channels, Latest super-hit Music videos, Lip-Smacking recipes and fun content for kids.
The pledge, “This Republic Day, We Pledge to Entertain You, With no bias to language or genre, The best of entertainment – with the most variety and diversity, We are the republic of entertainment!”, will be taken by Bollywood, TV, Digital and Music celebrities. The pledge reinforces ZEE5 as the premier entertainment hub for viewers, without any bias to language or genre.
Aparna Acharekar, programming head, ZEE5 said, “Indian culture, often labeled as an amalgamation of several cultures, spans across the Indian subcontinent and has been influenced by a history that is dated several years ago. Many elements of India's diverse cultures, such as Indian philosophy, cuisine, languages, dance, music and movies have a profound impact across the country and the world. At ZEE5 we believe that it is our duty to entertain all equally with content that has no bias towards any particular language or genre, content that celebrates the variety and diversity of India and its people! We have therefore decided to take a pledge of entertainment on this day and create a republic of entertain at ZEE5!”
With 125,000 hours of content / entertainment across 12 languages, 800+ Top rated TV Shows, 4100+ Movies, 90+ Path breaking Originals, Super-hit Music videos, 90+ LIVE channels, 30+ News channels, 3000+ hours of Kids content, Lip smacking Food videos, and more, ZEE5’s depth of offerings across content types, genres and languages is hard to beat and appeals to the viewer looking for a complete entertainment package destination.
(We got this information in a press release.)