ZEEL hosts second leg of inaugural Agency Premier League T20 in Delhi

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), the official broadcaster of the DP World International League T20, hosted the second leg of its inaugural Agency Premier League T20 in Delhi. The event featured actor Aparshakti Khurana and saw OMD emerge as the winner. Agencies such as Havas, IPG, Group M, Publicis, and Dentsu participated. The league will conclude in Mumbai on December 20.

The first leg of the tournament in Bengaluru saw strong participation from agencies such as Group M, Blasters, Dentsu, Havas Media, Initiative, and Madison. Group M, Mavericks won the Bengaluru leg. The Mumbai event will feature teams including Wavemaker, Starcom, Madison World, DBB Mudra Max, Essence Mediacom, and Mindshare Fulcrum.

Reflecting on the league, Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer - digital and broadcast revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprise, said, “We, at ZEE, are delighted with the success of both the Bengaluru and Delhi legs of the league. The league exemplifies Zee Entertainment’s dedication to build meaningful relationships with our trade partners, including the media fraternity. Cricket is a unifying force in India, and through this initiative, our aim is to bring the excitement of DP World ILT20 closer to our partners while fostering a sense of camaraderie and shared enthusiasm for the game.”

The third edition of DP World ILT20 will begin on January 11, 2025, with the finals slated to take place on Sunday, February 9, 2025. Cricket fans can watch this tournament on ZEE’s 15 linear TV channels: &Pictures SD, &Pictures HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema 2, Zee Action, Zee Biskope, Zee Zest SD, Zee Cinemalu HD, Zee Telugu HD, Zee Thirai, Zee Tamil HD, Zee Kannada HD, Zee Zest HD, &Flix SD and &Flix HD. It’s also free to view on ZEE5.

