ZeeZest.com brings an extraordinary experience with The Wise King X R Bar Takeover

Commenting on the occasion, Amit Nair, chief channel officer, Zee Zest commented "India increasingly has seen a taste for upscale cocktails, along with a flourishing exposure to the world of cocktail bars and inventive mixology, Zee Zest is steadfast in delivering these distinctive encounters. Our commitment lies in offering exceptional moments that align with our 'Unlimit Life' philosophy. This event in Bangalore underscores our continued passion for providing audiences with unique and unforgettable experiences. We firmly believe in embracing and celebrating life's richness, and The Wise King X R Bar Takeover is a perfect embodiment of this principle "