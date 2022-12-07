ZeeZest.com ropes in Milind Soman as the face of the digital cover for its December 2022 issue

Talking about an unexpected call from the PMO and his meeting with the Prime Minister of India he shares, “I was very impressed when a busy person like the PM can take time out to meet someone without any specific agenda. That is being really organized, that’s how I see it. It’s kind of embarrassing as I realized most, I spoke, and he listened. I even asked him if he wanted me to stop, and he said he was happy to listen to me. I remember speaking to him about how we can promote indigenous sports in India instead of focusing only on Olympic sports. We obviously connected on yoga and Ayurveda, which are close to both of us.”