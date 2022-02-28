Zen Digital Media sets afloat a pioneering interactive experiential platform at Juhu Beach, Mumbai

To drive engagement and interactivity in a unique and new format for end consumers.
Keeping up with the evolving needs and demands from brands to stay connected with their consumers in a fast-moving market, Zen Digital Media sets afloat a mobile Broadcoasters along the coast of Juhu Beach. Complementing the Broadcoasters, Zen Digital Media, also introduces a first-of-its-kind initiative, ‘Beach and You’, in an effort to not only empower and provide brands a platform to engage with their end consumers in a unique and new format, but also to leverage the medium as an engagement tool for community building. Beach and You will give people an opportunity to partake in physical and social activities on the beach to promote community building.
The dual-screen mobile Broadcoasters is the country’s only platform offering high definition videos, VFX and animation on outdoor landscapes along the shore. Covering a distance of 4.5 kilometers from SOHO House to Silver Beach, the ‘Beach and You’ initiative will provide budding creative artists an opportunity to showcase their talent and attract views from a swarm of visitors and on-lookers, thereby encouraging community participation. With the Broadcoasters as a catalyst, Zen Digital Media is collaborating with domain experts to host sessions that will kindle creativity, encourage fitness and bring about a positive change via social welfare activities.
Speaking on introducing an innovative platform, Payal Raval, co-founder, Zen Digital Media LLP, said, “Our latest offering at Juhu Beach is at the intersection of engagement, interactivity and integration that bridges the gap between brands and consumers and also promotes community building. It’s unique proposition and appeal makes it Mumbai and India’s first multifaceted platform of its kind creating value for all stakeholders. With the launch of our experiential platform, we look forward to encourage storytelling in a creative way and create a holistic enriching experience for the community.”
The Broadcoasters at Juhu was launched with immersive communication from leading digital native brands and will help brands leverage their CSR activities by providing them with an opportunity to engage in a unique way.
(We got this information in a press release).