ZestMoney introduces its mascot ZeeGee

Speaking about the campaign, Lizzie Chapman, CEO & co-founder at ZestMoney said, "Our new brand campaign revolves around the fact that there is a part of all of us that aspires for a better version of ourselves. We have always believed, and witnessed first-hand in our six years of powering BNPL in India, that BNPL/EMIs makes for a smart financial tool in one’s journey to financial freedom as it helps conveniently split the costs at no additional or hidden costs. Our new brand campaign is aimed at conveying precisely the same– that the Game is Never Over as customers can smartly plan their finances using ZestMoney which offers a swift, 100% digital and transparent, low-cost and flexible shopping experience across our wide omnichannel merchant network of 85,000+ stores. As the category is poised for massive growth, we as a responsible lender will continue to offer innovative and the best products to our customers that combine the convenience of payments with the benefits of pay-later.”