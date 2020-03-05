ZestMoney offers up to INR 1500 cashback for women across 3000+ brands!!

ZestMoney, India’s first and largest AI-driven EMI Financing platform announced the iEvolve Sale for all women, wherein every woman can get cashback up to INR 1,500 on purchases above INR 3,000 and 0% interest EMI financing on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, MakeMyTrip, Cure.Fit, Clovia, Yatra and 3000 other brands. No credit card and no credit score required! Offer is valid from the 1st of March to the 8th of March, 2020.
ZestMoney has always paid close attention to increasing the access Indian women have to credit and financing. As an extension of ZestMoney's message, EMI for Everyone, the company continues to promote the idea of credit equality, not just between people of different income levels, but, more importantly, genders.
Following the lead of the founders, inclusion and the advocacy of women in the workplace and society is a core value at ZestMoney, one that is strongly expressed in what they offer to customers and how.
International Women's Day, celebrated each year on March 8th, is a day dedicated to honouring the achievements of women from around the world throughout history. It is a day for women from all different backgrounds and cultures to band together and fight for gender parity and women's rights. We can't think of a better day to bring women a little closer to their dreams as well as to financial independence.
