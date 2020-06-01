ZestMoney's Financial Literacy Programme benefited over 10+ mn people amid lockdown

"As one of the most loved digital financial brands, we believe everyone deserves a better life - and that starts with access to simple, transparent and fair financial products. Our Cardless EMI product has brought affordability to millions of people, without the need for a credit card. We believe consumers need access to affordability solutions, and we have always strived to do this with responsible, safe products and services. Less than 40 million households have access to safe, affordable credit, and we are trying to bring more people into the formal credit system by empowering them with knowledge and financial literacy. Along with credit, there is also a severe under penetration of financial literacy in our country. Financial information has traditionally been either inaccessible to the common man or made available passively." said Lizzie Chapman, Co-Founder & CEO, ZestMoney.