ZET launches Diwali campaign with Rs 42,000 in credit card benefits

ZET, a fintech company, has launched the 'Magnet Diwali Double Dhamaka' campaign, offering Rs 42,000 in benefits on new credit card activations from October 21 to November 3, 2024. The campaign aims to tap into peak festive spending.

"Diwali is a time of joy and celebration, and with our Diwali Double Dhamaka offer, we want to make it even more special for our customers. With double the benefits, we aim to offer unmatched value and a festive experience like never before," Manish Shara, co-founder and CEO, ZET, tells afaqs! in an exclusive conversation.

The campaign offers over Rs 42,000 in benefits, including OTT subscriptions to Disney Hotstar, Sony LIV, and Zee5, along with added travel and dining perks. Shopping rewards up to 10% are available on platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.

The campaign enables financial inclusion by offering a credit card with a minimal Rs 5,000 fixed deposit. Customers get a 90% credit limit and up to 7% interest on their deposit. It’s a lifetime free card, with no income proof required, and guarantees approval, reducing barriers to credit access.

"This campaign could redefine how fintech products are marketed during festive seasons," notes a senior marketing analyst. "The combination of doubled benefits, digital entertainment, and financial security addresses multiple consumer pain points simultaneously.”