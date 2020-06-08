Zev Siegl, Co-Founder of Starbucks takes Live Class on Unacademy

a. The founders picked the right business - Coffee is a profitable business for roasters, retailers and coffee bar operators. It also has caffeine - the core element in coffee that lifts people’s mood and creates a repeat customer out of them. Much like how social media has turned out to be for people today.

b. Good Timing - Starbucks started out a time when the gourmet revolution had started in the U.S. Starbucks became a beneficiary of this revolution where people had started taking keen interest in their food and beverages.

c. A good team - The founders at Starbucks complemented each other’s strengths. There was a core team of 5 people - 3 founders and 2 senior managers who were good listeners and had a passion for coffee.

d. Sweat Equity - Personal funding of 9,000 USD by the founders and building the first store from scratch including the flooring, painting and every possible labour.

e. Excellent financial management from the Co-founder Jerry Baldwin

f. An outstanding mentor in the form of Alfred Peet. He was the one who taught Zev all about the coffee business. Without Alfred, Zev said, there would be no Starbucks.

g. A good marketer in the form of Gordon Bowker who helped position Starbucks as a reliable, timeless company with excellent standards.

h. Continuous Customer Education - We wanted long term relationships with educated customers who would buy coffee from Starbucks forever.

5. It’s always important to seek expert advice when starting a business

6. Technology has changed the coffee bar industry to a great extent. Coffee bars are the new offices for the Gig Economy