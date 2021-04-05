Zing has perfect treat for its young Viewers – Now Playing K-Dramas in Hindi

Speaking on the popularity of K-dramas among the youth and Zing catering to their entertainment needs, Mr. Pankaj Balhara, Dy. Business Head, Music Cluster, ZEEL, said, “K-Pop and K-Dramas have been an important sub-culture among India’s GenZ for a few years now and 2020 took this fandom many-folds higher. One of the key reasons for the popularity of K-Dramas is the massive similarities between the 2 cultures. For e.g. Romance is depicted in a very similar manner and themes include Rich boy, poor girl, intense love story triangles, etc. They also believe in family values which resonates well with the Indian audiences. After the massive success of “Boys over flowers”, we have decided to air more K-dramas on the channel. Through content innovation either creating or curating, we want to give best of entertainment to our consumers.”