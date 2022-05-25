Zing unveils its new avatar with Youth Icon Siddhant Chaturvedi as the brand ambassador

The new logo and packaging reflect a fresh, vibrant, and dynamic mood that celebrates the spirit and positivity of the youth. The modern styling will have a strong infusion of the youth’s desi swag through colours, fonts, and other styling elements which match Gen Z’s sensibilities. With revamped music slots, audiences can groove to the trending tunes, Punjabi beats, Indie-Pop, foot-tapping party songs, as well as evergreen hits. Furthermore, Zing is the only Indian channel to bring popular Korean Dramas (K-Dramas) in Hindi for its young viewers. Additionally, the channel is all set to captivate audiences with the 13th season of their popular show – Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. With over 12 terrific seasons in 8 years, the show has presented relatable love stories that have found acceptance among the audience and is a favourite among Gen Z. Also returning will be the new season of Zing’s gamified chat show - Game On which features popular cricketers. Season 1 saw elite cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Shikhar Dhawan amongst others. Also, Zing will launch an exciting line-up of digital-first content that will drop soon.