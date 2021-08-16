Zing’s popular show Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya is back with Season 12!

The central idea of this season’s theme has come from the insight that the definition of love has evolved for this generation. Though love & romance is the base of any relationship, but today, more importantly, they look for support & understanding. Gen Z believes in “rising in love” and not just falling in love because everything feels better when your loved one is by your side. Trust and unconditional support are the biggest bonding factors between a couple today. Zing has reflected the same sentiment and has collected many such moments and weaved them together in this series of 15 episodes that beautifully embody the thought of ‘Crazy dil, crazy hum, lage sab easy jab tum ho sang’. When it comes to young love stories, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya has been showcasing them very successfully since the past 7 years and will continue to do so with every new season.