Zing’s Pyaar tune Kya kiya launches an all new season with the campaign #DearLove

The confused emotion has been aptly captured in the promo , which showcased the youngsters writing an open letter to love and expressing their inner dilemma as well. The promo highlighted the sentiment through “Dear Love” campaign which struck a chord with the youth. To engage with the core audience and bring alive the similar emotion from the promo, Zing took the “Dear Love” thought ahead for an all-encompassing marketing plan. #DearLove campaign has created endless conversations across Zing’s digital and social media assets. The channel roped in influencers and content creators – Saloni Gaur, Anubhav Bassi, Nidhi Narwal and Ansh Pandit, who captured the confused sentiment and created a dialogue with love in their own style. Zing even gave an opportunity to the viewers to speak whatever they would want to tell #DearLove and it got tremendous response from the fans in the form of Videos, Reels and Messages. #DearLove is breaking the internet as the youth is not shying away from expressing their confused emotions to love.