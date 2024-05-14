Zomato partners with SocioClout and Karmman Line to launch a Mother's Day campaign

At the heart of the campaign lay a resolute mission: to engrave the significance of Mother's Day, May 12, into the collective memory. Amidst the myriad of celebrated occasions in our culture, this special day often slips past unnoticed. With dedication, Zomato marshals a diverse cast of celebrities, influencers, even aliens and goats, to reignite awareness and appreciation for mothers. The team, driven by the fervent desire to ensure no one forgets to honour their mom, went above and beyond, leveraging every resource to inspire users to commemorate this cherished day by ordering a cake for their beloved mothers.