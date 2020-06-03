Zoom Studios announces Intertainer 2020, India’s ultimate digital hunt for the best entertainer on the internet’

The two-month competition will run in three distinct stages with Intertainer 2020 Call The Zoom Studios LIVE on social media platforms for entries.
As India continues to practice social distancing and safety measures amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the digital world has paved itself to be an enabler to continue with our social lives, connecting with the outside world and also serving a creative platform for many budding talents. Offering these emerging talents and creative minds with an ultimate opportunity to achieve fame and success, The Zoom Studios, the original content arm of Zoom and leading digital content destination has announced the launch of Intertainer 2020, a first of its kind digital hunt for the best internet entertainer of the year. Successfully positioning itself as the favourite content destinations amongst viewers across the country within just 2 years since its inception, The Zoom Studios, synonymous with real, conversational and engaging content, takes a leap forward with Intertainer 2020, enabling and supporting the new generation of digital content creators.
The two-month contest that will run in three distinct phases with judging criteria that includes originality, social media reach and entertainment quotient, Intertainer 2020 call for entries is LIVE across The Zoom Studios social media platforms. Participants can upload their video-applications showcasing and performing their entertaining creative concept, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or on TikTok and use the #Intertainer2020 and tag @TheZoomStudios to enter the contest. The coveted title of Intertainer 2020 will offer the winner not just prize money but also a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be the face of The Zoom Studios and a chance to feature on The Zoom Studios originals, videos and host their own show.
Jagdish Mulchandani, COO and Executive President, Times Network said, “With people confined to their homes during the lockdown, we have witnessed an exponential rise in digital consumption and a new wave of content creators unveiling their talent across social media. After setting a new benchmark in storytelling with real-life narratives brought to life with power packed performances, we are excited to announce Intertainer 2020, a unique initiative that identifies and rewards passionate creative minds, who are focused towards making engaging entertaining digital content. Encouraging and nurturing new talent since the inception of The Zoom Studios, we look forward to celebrating India’s best Intertainers.”
The hunt for the biggest entertainer on the internet has begun! Win your ultimate ticket to be The Face of The Zoom Studios!
