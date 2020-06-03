Zoom Studios announces Intertainer 2020, India’s ultimate digital hunt for the best entertainer on the internet’

As India continues to practice social distancing and safety measures amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the digital world has paved itself to be an enabler to continue with our social lives, connecting with the outside world and also serving a creative platform for many budding talents. Offering these emerging talents and creative minds with an ultimate opportunity to achieve fame and success, The Zoom Studios, the original content arm of Zoom and leading digital content destination has announced the launch of Intertainer 2020, a first of its kind digital hunt for the best internet entertainer of the year. Successfully positioning itself as the favourite content destinations amongst viewers across the country within just 2 years since its inception, The Zoom Studios, synonymous with real, conversational and engaging content, takes a leap forward with Intertainer 2020, enabling and supporting the new generation of digital content creators.