Alpinos unveils #KhaaneWaaleOats campaign featuring Shilpa Shetty

Alpinos, a health-focused brand, has launched its latest campaign, #KhaaneWaaleOats, with Shilpa Shetty as the face of the movement. This campaign offers a twist at the traditional powdered oats market, urging consumers to reject powdered oats for Alpino’s protein-packed Super Oats.

The campaign humorously highlights the contrast between Alpino’s rich, chocolate-flavored oats and the often bland powdered oats. The ad, set around the theme of “Choona Laga,” hilariously portrays powdered oats as a scam in terms of both texture and taste. Alpino introduces Chocolate Super Oats as a tasty alternative to traditional healthy breakfast options.

We see the contrast when Shilpa Shetty carries around a bowl of powdered oats, only to demonstrate how these oats are better suited for everything but eating. The message? “Powdered Oats se Choona Mat Lagao.”

A New Standard for Healthy Breakfasts “Before we launched Alpino Super Oats, the market was filled with the same bland, powdery oats offered in different packaging. They weren’t enjoyable, and consumers had no real options for a tasty, nutritious breakfast,” said Hiren Sheta, CMO, Alpino. “Our campaign, ‘Powdered Oats se Choona Mat Lagao,’ was born from this insight. We aim to bring fun to healthy eating, and our Chocolate Super Oats do just that by offering a flavorful, protein-packed breakfast solution.”

Shilpa Shetty, a partner and long-standing fan of the brand, is thrilled to be part of the campaign, lending her voice to encourage everyone to make a simple yet significant shift in their breakfast habits.

The campaign targets the common perception that healthy eating lacks flavor. Alpino Chocolate Oats are made with 100% real rolled oats, delivering 22g of protein per serving, with no preservatives or additives. It aims to show that healthy breakfasts can be both nutritious and flavorful, and easy to prepare.