Home Credit India launches #ShaandaarDiwali for easy festive financing

Home Credit India, a finance provider, unveiled its new festive campaign - #ShaandaarDiwali under the brand thought of #ZindagiHit!. Aimed at bringing festive cheer to customers across the country, the brand campaign highlights the ease and convenience of Home Credit India's financial solutions. The new AV is LIVE across digital platforms including Home Credit India’s social channels such as Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter) , YouTube and LinkedIn.

The #ShaandaarDiwali campaign takes a light-hearted approach to Diwali celebrations, featuring Mr. and Mrs. Sharma as they prepare for the festival with their children. The AV opens with neighbourhood aunties heading toward the Sharma’s home, admiring and complimenting each other's jewellery while making snide remarks about the Sharma household’s outdated appliances. Once they reach the household premise, they are impressed with the decorations but continue looking down at the Sharma’s by making comments like “decoration par itna paisa kharach karne se acha naya fridge le lete” [Instead of spending so much on the decoration, you could have bought a new fridge]. However, when the aunties step inside the household, they are surprised as they are greeted by the sight of many brand-new and gleaming appliances. Looking at their startled faces, Mr. Sharma, reveals that he has discovered Home Credit India, a trusted partner in consumer durables and mobile financing.

The campaign highlights how Home Credit India's financial solutions help customers have a great festive season with simple and accessible features. It showcases how the company's convenient financing options enable customers to upgrade their lifestyle.

Speaking on the new Diwali campaign, Ashish Tiwari, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Credit India, said, “The #ShaandaarDiwali campaign exemplifies how Home Credit empowers individuals to elevate their standard of living and add deeper meaning to their celebrations. We have been helping families across India for more than a decade now, turning their dreams into reality with our easy EMIs and leaving no room for uncertainty or criticism. We take great pride in being the trusted partner of our customers and strive to make each festival grander and more memorable thus making their #ZindagiHit.”