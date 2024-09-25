iD Fresh Food debuts in branded spices with three variants

iD Fresh Food, a fresh food brand, announced its foray into the Rs 25,000-crore branded spices market with the launch of three distinctive spice variants - Pure Spice - Red Chilli Powder, Blended Spice - Garam Masala, and Sambar Powder.

iD Fresh Food new spices are crafted without synthetic additives or chemicals. Adhering to rigorous FSSAI standards, each batch is tested for high-risk pesticide residues and undergoes 20 quality checks from farm to final product. iD Fresh Food guarantees that its spices are free from chemical treatments and adulterants, thus ensuring quality.

The new iD Fresh Food spices will initially be available in Bangalore retail stores starting this month.

Rajat Diwaker - CEO (India) of iD Fresh Food, shared, “Innovation has always been at the core of iD Fresh Food's products. Our packaging for these spices preserves their freshness, flavour, and aroma for up to 12 months without the need for chemical treatment. To maintain our commitment to transparency and clean labelling, each spice packet includes a QR code that provides access to pesticide test and quality check reports, giving consumers easy access to detailed information about the product's quality. After dedicating many months to the development of these spices, we are thrilled to enter this new category. Our goal is to capture a significant market share and set a new standard with our clean and natural ingredients.”

Enakshi, head of new product development of iD Fresh Food, emphasised the company’s values, stating, “Our new range of clean label spices embodies the same principles that our customers trust us for—no preservatives, no chemicals, and only natural ingredients. To ensure top quality and taste, we spent months crafting these spices, collaborating with experts and consumers. We maintain purity through strict control over sourcing, processing, quality checks, and packaging. We are confident that by upholding these standards, we will make a notable impact in the spices market and meet the needs of every Indian kitchen sustainably. ”

Each spice variant is packaged in a way that extends its shelf life to 12 months without chemical treatments. Each iD spice pack includes pouches to preserve freshness, flavour, and aroma. For transparency, every packet features a QR code providing access to pesticide test and quality reports, ensuring consumers can trust the product's integrity. The 100g packets are designed with five individual 20g pouches, ensuring prolonged freshness and flavour. The price points are as follows: Red Chilli Powder at INR 78, Sambar Powder at Rs 100, and Garam Masala at Rs 135.