Shanaya Kapoor showcases Charlotte Tilbury and Nykaa bridal collection

Cosmetics brand Charlotte Tilbury and online beauty retailer Nykaa have partnered with actor Shanaya Kapoor for their new ad showcasing the Charlotte Tilbury's Bridal Beauty Secrets makeup range.

In the ad, the actor showcases two distinct looks, namely, Pillow Talk Dreamy Romance and Hollywood Timeless Glamour.





For the wedding day, Charlotte Tilbury offers a soft, natural look. The Airbrush Flawless Foundation provides full coverage with a weightless feel, while the Airbrush Flawless Finish powder gives an even finish. The Matte Beauty Blush Wand in Pillow Talk adds color to the cheeks, and the Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk Dreams enhances the eyes with subtle, elegant shades.

The Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk Medium gives the lips a nude-pink color, while the Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm adds shine. The Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray ensures the bride's look lasts throughout the day.

For the reception, the bride uses Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipstick in Cinematic Red for a bold look. The Hollywood Flawless Filter adds a dewy glow, and the Airbrush Flawless Foundation provides full coverage. The Hollywood Contour Wand sculpts the face, while the Glowgasm Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm adds a soft blush.

Talking about being the face of the campaign, Shanaya Kapoor, said “I’m beyond thrilled to be the face of this stunning campaign with Charlotte Tilbury and Nykaa! Weddings are such a magical time, and your makeup should make you feel radiant. Whether it’s a soft, romantic look for the wedding or something bold and glamorous for the reception, these products bring out the best version of yourself. I’m so excited to be a part of this collaboration with Nykaa and Charlotte Tilbury, helping brides feel like the stars of their own story on their special day."